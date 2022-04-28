Happy Wonpil Day: 6 times the DAY6 member charmed us with his sweet selfies

1 / 6

Happy Birthday to DAY6’s Wonpil!

South Korean singer, pianist, songwriter, composer and actor Wonpil turns 28 today! Wonpil first made his debut in 2015 as part of JYP Entertainment’s rock band DAY6, in which he plays the synthesizer and keyboard. In August 2020, Wonpil became a part of DAY6’s first sub-unit, Even of Day, alongside fellow members Young K and Dowoon. The following year, Wonpil went on to make his musical theatre debut in ‘Midnight Sun’. Later that year, he starred in the web drama ‘Best Mistake Season 3’, marking his debut as an actor. About 7 years after beginning his career, Wonpil released his first solo studio album ‘Pilmography’, in February 2022. The DAY6 member is currently serving in the Republic of Korea Navy as part of his mandatory military service. As we await Wonpil’s return, we are taking a look at some of our favourite selfies of the talented star in honour of his birthday.

Photo Credit : Wonpil's Instagram Account