Plot

Death On The Nile is a mystery-thriller that follows the canonical character of Hercule Poirot who is a Belgian detective. During a vacation in Egypt, Poirot gets reeled into a chaotic murder mystery. Enjoying his time on a cruise on the River Nile, Hercule ends up having to decode a murder that disrupts the life of a couple on their honeymoon. In classic Hercule fashion, no one is exempt from being under the radar of the moustached detective. The official synopsis for the movie read, "Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travellers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement."

Photo Credit : 20th Century Studios