Debina Bonnerjee to Mahhi Vij: 5 Actresses who shared about IVF process for embracing motherhood

Kashmera Shah

Kashmera Shah shared about her difficult IVF journey which eventually she had to give up on. Speaking to TOI in 2018, Kashmera said, "I took a sabbatical from work to have babies. I had been trying to conceive for three years but it didn't work out. It was tough as my twin babies weren't conceived naturally. I had lost my health. My body went for a toss during the IVF process. I had 14 failed attempts at having kids. The IVF injections are no less than actually being a mother in the pregnancy stage. You have mood swings, put on weight, get annoyed just like any would-be mother. It becomes difficult to lose weight because it's not natural. My doctor would tell me how I was losing out on my health and becoming extremely temperamental."

Photo Credit : Kashmera Shah instagram