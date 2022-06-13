Debina Bonnerjee to Mahhi Vij: 5 Actresses who shared about IVF process for embracing motherhood

The experience of motherhood is one of the most beautiful experiences in any woman’s life. One of the methods is In vitro fertilization (IVF). There are many celebs who have taken the IVF treatment, in which some were successful and it did not work for others. Here are some actresses who opened up about taking the IVF treatment and their experiences.
Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee instagram
Ramayan fame Debina Bonnerjee shared in her vlog about her IVF process. She shared that she started her IVF journey in 2017. She shared about the whole process and her experiences. She shared that she had to go through her embryo extraction three times. She shared that it is essential to keep patience for the whole duration. She also shared that she did not gain weight due to the injections. The actress became the mother of a baby girl, Liana in April this year.
To conceive a child, she tried IVF at the age of 32 in 2014. Even though the doctors suggested that they opt for surrogacy, it was her husband Jay Bhanushali who wanted to live nine months of pregnancy with the child. Later, Jay told her, "I want to enjoy that journey, so this is going to be the last try, after this I'll not force you." The actress shared that Tara was their 'last try' at IVF and 'it clicked.' Mahhi took many injections during the process. However, their baby was born prematurely and admitted in NICU for 100 days. Mahhi and Jay had tied the knot in 2011 and Tara was born in August 2019.
Photo Credit : Mahhi Vij instagram
Weight gain is an issue faced by many women who go through painful IVF cycles, which is due to hormonal imbalance. The actress and her husband Avinash Dwivedi have gone through four IVF cycles, but with no success. Sambhavna shared, "The journey has been anything, but easy. It affects you mentally as well because you want to become a mother and when things don’t work out, you are disheartened. We are currently on our fifth IVF cycle and hope to continue till the doctor advises us to go for it. If it does not work out, we will either opt for surrogacy or adopt a child."
Photo Credit : Sambhavna Seth instagram
Kashmera Shah shared about her difficult IVF journey which eventually she had to give up on. Speaking to TOI in 2018, Kashmera said, "I took a sabbatical from work to have babies. I had been trying to conceive for three years but it didn't work out. It was tough as my twin babies weren't conceived naturally. I had lost my health. My body went for a toss during the IVF process. I had 14 failed attempts at having kids. The IVF injections are no less than actually being a mother in the pregnancy stage. You have mood swings, put on weight, get annoyed just like any would-be mother. It becomes difficult to lose weight because it's not natural. My doctor would tell me how I was losing out on my health and becoming extremely temperamental."
Photo Credit : Kashmera Shah instagram
Payal Rohatgi, who has been in a relationship with Sangram Singh for a long time and going to tie the knot in July, revealed in a reality show, that she cannot produce kids. She shared that they even tried IVF but failed. Payal said, "I can't have kids. Maine socha hum shaadi tab karege when I can get pregnant. So, I have to be fit mentally and physically, concentrate on acting and go on with life. It's okay to not get pregnant. 4-5 saal se hum log try kar rahe hai, nahi ho raha. I think Sangram has figured out that I can't get pregnant. Maine IVF kiya but it was not successful."
Photo Credit : Payal Rohatgi instagram
