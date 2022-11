Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is currently at the top of her game, with some highly promising projects in her kitty. The gorgeous actress, who is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after stars of Bollywood, will be next seen in the highly anticipated spy thriller Pathaan. Deepika is teaming up with superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again for the project, which is slated to hit the theatres in January 2023. Her other projects include the ariel action thriller Fighter and the Telugu sci-fi film Project K. Coming to her personal life, Deepika Padukone is happily married to popular actor Ranveer Singh.