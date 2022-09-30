The actress is often called the queen of hearts. She has created a niche for herself from the roles she has played in her career. Deepika Padukone has time and again been declared the most beautiful woman.
The sassy, witty, and prettiest actress- Rakul Preet Singh is surely in huge demand amongst her fans. Her cute smile has always won our hearts. She is undoubtedly one of the prettiest 'Mashooka' today.
Katrina Kaif has charmed her way to our hearts since day one and to date, her effect on the audience is unlike anybody else. Her screen presence is of a star, so big that we often fall head over heels in love with her.
‘The eyes Chico, they never lie’, this phrase suits Samantha the best, especially when we say that eyes have the power to grip us, unlike anything. Her aura is enigmatic and there is something about her eyes that has always drawn the audience towards her.
Gorgeous skin and a beautiful face, Yami Gautam Dhar is a natural beauty who has grown in reverse with every year passing by. It is said that her beauty can easily make people fall in love with her, especially when she smiles.
Sobhita’s beauty has been underrated since the day she was introduced but now that the world is aware of her super symmetrical face and beautiful big eyes, we are all smitten with her pretty face.
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai ...
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's love-filled post to Sha...
Vijay Deverakonda and his love for black
Bharti Singh and her son Laksh step out in white i...
5 Fashionable looks of Bigg Boss 16 rumoured conte...
Check out photos of Pranitha Subhash with her litt...
PHOTO: Song Joong Ki, DKZ’ Jaechan, SNSD’s Yuri an...
Happy Birthday Monica Bellucci: 6 times the Spectr...