Deepika Padukone to Neeraj Chopra, celebrities who graced KBC 13's Shaandaar Shukravaar episode

The season 13 of the popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati is garnering lots of love and appreciation of the audience. The host by Amitabh Bachchan and he is highly appreciated for his unique style of hosting, which grabs the attention of the audience. The special weekend episode named Shaandaar Shukravaar is graced by numerous celebrities on every weekend. Here is the list of the celebrities who have graced the sets of KBC 13.
Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram
The episode was packed with a lot of fun, laughter and interesting questions. The actor-director duo won Rs 25 lakhs by answering questions on the show. They also shared fun moments on the show with host Amitabh Bachchan.
Photo Credit : Farah Khan instagram
The duo is famous for their friendship and they had a gala time on the sets of the show. They also made Amitabh Bachchan sit on the hot seat as they asked interesting questions.
Photo Credit : Sehwag instagram
The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and bronze medalist P Sreejesh were honoured on the show. Neeraj was seen speaking Bollywood dialogues in Haryanvi.
Photo Credit : P Sreejesh instagram
The best friends and Bollywood stars revealed hilarious secrets of one another on the show. They also revealed their fitness mantra and did workout on the sets.
The OTT platform stars Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi entertained the host and the audience in their own ways. They also shared funny anecdotes from their past
Most adorable and successful Bollywood couple will be soon gracing the sets of KBC 13.
Photo Credit : Sony TV instagram