Deepika Padukone does not need any introduction. The actress, who made her debut with Om Shanti Om has always stayed in the limelight not only for her films but also for her impeccable fashion choices. Be it glamorous red carpet looks, casual candid appearances, or swanky airport looks, her sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. The pictures of the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress have been flooding the Internet ever since, showing Deepika arriving at the airport.
Deepika Padukone, who went to Paris to attend the Paris Fashion Week has returned to Mumbai and it's her airport fashion that grabbed our attention.
For her airport look, Deepika Padukone was seen in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton number as she wore a T-shirt dress and pajama pants that featured star prints.
Deepika Padukone also added a long navy blue jacket from Louis Vuitton. She also wore a pair of white sneakers and oversized black sunglasses.
Deepika Padukone, on the work front, will star next in the highly-anticipated film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead.
