11 Times Deepika Padukone effortlessly pulled off the classic combination of black and white
Deepika Padukone is one of the most stylish actresses of Bollywood. Today, we bring you some of her most stylish looks in black and white ensembles. Let us know which one is your most favourite in the comment section below.
Updated: May 2, 2020 04:02 pm
Deepika Padukone knows how to rock a black and white ensemble
Deepika Padukone is one of the most stylish actresses of Bollywood. Be it rocking a casual look or making heads turn with her glamorous red carpet looks and more, Deepika Padukone has an impeccable and unbeatable style sense. Over the years, Deepika has donned some stunning and jaw-dropping outfits. Her international looks have also always created a huge buzz. The Chhapaak actress has been a target of trolls for her outfit choices several times. Addressing the same at an event in the city, the stunning actress said, "There will be days when you will like my dress and there will be days when you won't. But I am not dressing for you my love, I am dressing for myself. So, as long as I am having fun, nothing else matters." Well, Deepika is one celebrity who can literally pull off any ensemble with ease. Be it rocking a denim-on-denim look or sporting a monochrome outfit, Deepika has proven she can do it all. Her love for black and white is well-known. She is one celebrity who knows how to pull off the classic combination of black and white effortlessly. Most of the actress' airport looks have been a combination of black and white. And each time, she has nailed it with ease and perfection. And all of her looks have been noteworthy. In case you missed out on any, do not worry as we've got you covered. Today, we bring you some of her most stylish looks in black and white ensembles. Let us know which one is your most favourite in the comment section below.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Airport look on point
Deepika Padukone's airport looks never disappoint. During one of her airport outing, Deepika wore an oversized shirt and paired it with ripped black pants and looked absolutely stunning. She completed her overall look with black boots, a tote bag, and cool shades.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Vision in monochrome outfit
Here's another look of the diva that will leave you convinced that her airport looks are the best. The actress wore a white turtleneck sweater with black skinny jeans and ankle-length boots.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Simple yet so stylish
The Padmaavat actress managed to turn heads with her simple yet stunning appearance. She wore white cool pants and paired it with a black top. The diva's makeup and hair were on point. What do you think?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Stunning and how!
The Padmaavat actress' red carpet looks are one to watch out for. During an awards show, Deepika wore a sheer metallic white shirt which featured exaggerated bouffant sleeves and paired it with high waisted leather pants and black stilettos. The actress tied her hair in a top knot and sported her signature red lips.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Simply gorgeous
At the MAMI film festival's closing ceremony, Deepika wore a white ruffled top and paired it with black pants and heels. She opted for a bun and looked gorgeous.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Polka dot
Polka dot will never go out of style. During Chhapaak's promotional event, Deepika Padukone wore an off-shoulder polka dot dress and completely stole everyone's attention with her retro look. She opted for a black hairband and earrings.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Casual look on point
In case you want to look completely casual, Deepika's look is a perfect example of how to rock it. She wore a white sweatshirt and paired it with black baggy pants along with vintage sunglasses and white sneakers. This time around, she tied her hair in a ponytail.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Could she be more beautiful?
For an event in the city, Deepika Padukone wore a white tee which she paired with a black ruffled skirt and accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and Louboutin pumps.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Stylish as always
Like we mentioned earlier, Deepika knows how to turn heads. She wore a white tee and paired it with black trousers along with black sunnies, a red bag, and a pair of black stilettos.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Goals
Here's a look of the diva we're completely crushing on. She wore a white shirt and teamed it up with a pair of black shorts and matching shoes. To add a cool factor, she opted for a pair of cool shades and looked absolutely stunning.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Slayed it
Deepika Padukone's Cannes appearance hardly fails to impress. Last year, she wore a dramatic white and black gown and looked ravishing. Her outfit featured an enormous black bow right in the center. She completed her ravishing look with a pair of jewellery along with heels. What do you think?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
