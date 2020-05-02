11 Times Deepika Padukone effortlessly pulled off the classic combination of black and white

1 / 12

Deepika Padukone knows how to rock a black and white ensemble

Deepika Padukone is one of the most stylish actresses of Bollywood. Be it rocking a casual look or making heads turn with her glamorous red carpet looks and more, Deepika Padukone has an impeccable and unbeatable style sense. Over the years, Deepika has donned some stunning and jaw-dropping outfits. Her international looks have also always created a huge buzz. The Chhapaak actress has been a target of trolls for her outfit choices several times. Addressing the same at an event in the city, the stunning actress said, "There will be days when you will like my dress and there will be days when you won't. But I am not dressing for you my love, I am dressing for myself. So, as long as I am having fun, nothing else matters." Well, Deepika is one celebrity who can literally pull off any ensemble with ease. Be it rocking a denim-on-denim look or sporting a monochrome outfit, Deepika has proven she can do it all. Her love for black and white is well-known. She is one celebrity who knows how to pull off the classic combination of black and white effortlessly. Most of the actress' airport looks have been a combination of black and white. And each time, she has nailed it with ease and perfection. And all of her looks have been noteworthy. In case you missed out on any, do not worry as we've got you covered. Today, we bring you some of her most stylish looks in black and white ensembles. Let us know which one is your most favourite in the comment section below.

