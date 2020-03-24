4 Times Ranveer Singh turned photographer for his ladylove Deepika Padukone and gave major husband goals

1 / 4

When Ranveer Singh turned photographer for his beautiful wife

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Ever since they got married, Ranveer and Deepika are giving their fans and followers major relationship goals. The couple's fans are super excited to watch them come together on-screen for the first time post marriage. For the uninitiated, Deepika and Ranveer are playing husband and wife in an upcoming film, '83. Currently, due to Coronavirus, both Ranveer and Deepika are at home. During their self-quarantine time, both are enjoying and having fun. Recently, Ranveer hosted a Q&A session on Instagram and one of his fans asked him, "How are you guys spending your quarantine period?" Ranveer shared a beautiful picture of DP and captioned it as, "Eating, sleeping, exercising, watching movies, and DP is teaching herself how to play the piano." This isn't the first time he has turned photographer for his ladylove. Earlier, Ranveer has shared a couple of photos and seems like he is the one who clicked them. Having said that, check out Deepika Padukone's most beautiful pictures captured by her one and only Ranveer Singh.

Photo Credit : Instagram