/
/
/
4 Times Ranveer Singh turned photographer for his ladylove Deepika Padukone and gave major husband goals
4 Times Ranveer Singh turned photographer for his ladylove Deepika Padukone and gave major husband goals
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Ever since they got married, Ranveer and Deepika are giving their fans major relationship goals. Today, check out Deepika's most beautiful pictures captured by her one and only Ranveer Singh.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2751 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 24, 2020 11:11 am
1 / 4
When Ranveer Singh turned photographer for his beautiful wife
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Ever since they got married, Ranveer and Deepika are giving their fans and followers major relationship goals. The couple's fans are super excited to watch them come together on-screen for the first time post marriage. For the uninitiated, Deepika and Ranveer are playing husband and wife in an upcoming film, '83. Currently, due to Coronavirus, both Ranveer and Deepika are at home. During their self-quarantine time, both are enjoying and having fun. Recently, Ranveer hosted a Q&A session on Instagram and one of his fans asked him, "How are you guys spending your quarantine period?" Ranveer shared a beautiful picture of DP and captioned it as, "Eating, sleeping, exercising, watching movies, and DP is teaching herself how to play the piano." This isn't the first time he has turned photographer for his ladylove. Earlier, Ranveer has shared a couple of photos and seems like he is the one who clicked them. Having said that, check out Deepika Padukone's most beautiful pictures captured by her one and only Ranveer Singh.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 4
Playing piano
Ranveer recently shared a black and white picture of Deepika learning how to play the piano. How cute!
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 4
Beautiful click
PM Narendra Modi had announced a Janta Curfew to be observed across the whole of India due to Coronavirus outbreak and urged everyone to clap their hands and bang utensils in order to pay respects to everyone who has played an important in such difficult times. Ranveer Singh shared a beautiful pic of his wife and actress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 4
The happiness on her face says it all!
Ranveer shared this beautiful pic on his Instagram and looks like it is captured by him. The Gully Boy actor captioned it as, "When my little lady met my Black lady." How sweet is that!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment