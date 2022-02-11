5 Best stills from Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan

What appeared to be a tale of affairs initially, turned out to be a saga of how situations transform people. Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. The steamy and intense chemistry of Siddhant and Deepika is the highlight of the movie. The movie is finally released on an OTT platform and fans are showering all their love on it. Here's a look at five stills from the movie Gehraiyaan.
The actor does well as he emotes with his eyes in the movie. He is playing the character of Zain Siddiqui who is the fiance of Tia. Ananya Panday plays Tia Khanna's part in the film.
Both of them are fabulous actors and it is apparent that the physical intimacy is their language of love in the film. In this picture, both their eyes convey so many deep emotions.
In the click, you can see the passion in Alisha aka Deepika Padukone's characters as she glances at Zain. From the trailer itself, it was quite evident that the two cannot stay away from each other as they discover their incredible chemistry and deep connection.
In the scene, we can see Zain and Alisha glancing at each other as they sit by a beach. The two look lost in one another as they discover a heart to heart connection that was missing with their partners.
Deep into their complex relationship, the couple finds them lost and incomplete. Zain is engaged to Tia who is Alisha's cousin. It seems like the lost couple is trying to survive the complexities of life.