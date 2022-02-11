5 Best stills from Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan

1 / 6

5 Deep moments from Gehraiyaan

What appeared to be a tale of affairs initially, turned out to be a saga of how situations transform people. Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. The steamy and intense chemistry of Siddhant and Deepika is the highlight of the movie. The movie is finally released on an OTT platform and fans are showering all their love on it. Here's a look at five stills from the movie Gehraiyaan.

Photo Credit : Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram