5 Bollywood couples who are still friends after parting ways

When celebs work together in movies, it becomes more likely for them to fall in love with each other. The film brings them closer however sometimes they fail to continue their relationship. Even after tying the knot, a few couples find it difficult to take their relationship further. Once they get separated, the question arises that whether they would remain friends or not. There are a few examples of Bollywood's ex-couples who remained friends even after their break-up. Take a look at five celebrity couples who stayed friends after their separation.
Photo Credit : Tamasha Official Instagram
The two began dating when they were modelling. However, they parted ways. But it was their friendship that made Dino attend Bipasha's wedding.
Photo Credit : Dino Morea Instagram
Hrithik and Sussanne's divorce was one of the most shocking in the Bollywood film industry. While there were several news about the same, the two remained tight-lipped about it. When everyone thought that everything between them is over, during the first lockdown in 2020, Sussanne temporarily came to stay at Hrithik's house to spend time with her kids. The family is often seen vacationing together and meeting for dinner or lunch dates.
Photo Credit : Sussanne Khan Instagram
Before seeing Katrina, the actor was in a relationship with Deepika Padukone. However, the two parted ways but are still friends. Ranbir once said that Deepika and he will stay friends for a long time and he will be her kid's godfather.
It came as a shock to everyone when the two ended their 18 years of marriage in 2016. However, the two always reunite when it comes to their son Arhaan. Speaking of her relationship with Arbaaz, she once revealed that Arbaaz is still part of her family and the father of his son.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
Up next on our list is Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh. Their reportedly relationship began with Ranveer's debut film Band Baaja Baaraat and ended after the release of the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. After their breakup, the two didn't stay in touch for some time but then sorted their differences and became friends again.
Photo Credit : Salman Khan's Instagram