1 / 6

When Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone made headlines together and why

Deepika Padukone is a true entertainer and her recent Instagram posts are showing her fans her humorous side. Deepika is now hilariously accusing Katrina Kaif of plagiarising her idea. Deepika Padukone who has been posting quarantine stories for quite some time shared, "I regret to inform you that Season 1: Episode 5 stands canceled because Katrina Kaif stole my idea! Hmm! #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19." In the past, there have been several rumours of the two actresses hitting a bad patch due to personal reasons, but they have brushed off the bygones and remain good pals in the industry despite several rumours and competition due to their projects. Today, have a look at the time these divas made headlines with various comments about each other.

Photo Credit : Instagram