5 Times Deepika Padukone made heads turn in bodycon dresses

Deepika Padukone is indeed a fashionista of Bollywood. Her wardrobe is full of head-turning and experimental ensembles. Every time the diva makes an appearance, her outfits unfailingly makes a major statement. Bodycon dresses however seem to hold a special place in her heart and in her wardrobe as well. The diva had time and again set the internet ablaze with her pictures in body-hugging dresses. Now we can't help but take a look at Deepika Padukone's love affair with figure-flattering dresses. Take a look at all the time she doled out in steal-worthy bodycon outfits.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Ahead of the release of Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone is impressing us with some drop-dead gorgeous looks. The diva looked stunning in a black leather bodycon dress. She accessorised her look with a pair of golden earrings and black heels.
Photo Credit : Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The diva looked ravishing in an orange cut-out dress. The outfit sported a plunging back, long sleeves and a high-low hem with the floor-sweeping trail.
This time around, the actress opted for a blue body-hugging dress and paired it with a dark blue long trench coat. She completed her look with an elegant neckpiece and blue heels.
Featuring a low back and V-neckline, Deepika with her bold look made a striking choice. The figure-flattering silhouette of her outfit highlighted her toned frame flawlessly, while the bright hue of the dress made it a fun bodycon number.
The actress looked splendid in a white bodycon dress. Her ensemble came with a slit design at the lower back and white pearl finishing. She paired her dress with white statement heels and opted for nude make-up to ace the look.