Deepika Padukone is a fan of jumpsuits

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular and successful stars of Bollywood. The gorgeous actress is currently busy prepping for her upcoming film alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from that untitled film, Deepika has many interesting movies in her kitty including a film opposite Prabhas. Other than creating buzz because of her upcoming film projects, she always makes headlines because of her ravishing looks be it airport or casual dressing. Deepika, as we all know, is one of the most fashionable actresses in the industry. Over the years, she has set major fashion goals. Her style is always up to the mark. Be it acing a casual look or slaying in beautiful gowns and wearing trendy outfits and standing out from the rest, DP does it all effortlessly. The Chhapaak star is fearless and her love for experimentation is evident in the outfits she wears. With every outfit one at a time, DP has proved why she is a style icon. Having said that, today, we have compiled some of her best looks in a jumpsuit that we are obsessed with.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani