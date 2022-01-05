5 Times Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh proved they are a perfect pair

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood who every now and then give us major relationship goals. It's been three years since the duo tied the knot in 2018. The lovebirds often take to their Instagram handles to shower each other with love. Ever since the two got married in Italy, they haven't left a stone unturned to amaze their fans. Here are 5 pictures of Ranveer and Deepika that are all about love.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Marriage is certainly going well for Ranveer and Deepika. While diva is making headlines for her fashion statements, Ranveer has seemed to mellow down on his colourful style.
The actor posted this picture-perfect postcard of him with wifey Deepika on their second wedding anniversary. The picture is from one of their pre-wedding festivities in Italy.
Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to express his life for his sweetheart Deepika. The picture is from the time when the two went to Ranthambore for vacation.
On Deepika Padukone's birthday in 2021, the actor shared a cute picture where he is seen kissing her on the cheek and captioned the picture as Biwi No. 1.
Deepika once revealed that she and Ranveer got engaged four years before their marriage. Nobody knew about their secret engagement except their immediate families.