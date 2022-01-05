5 Times Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh proved they are a perfect pair

Published on Jan 05, 2022 08:42 PM IST   |  5.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Mushy pictures of Ranveer & Deepika

    Mushy pictures of Ranveer & Deepika

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood who every now and then give us major relationship goals. It's been three years since the duo tied the knot in 2018. The lovebirds often take to their Instagram handles to shower each other with love. Ever since the two got married in Italy, they haven't left a stone unturned to amaze their fans. Here are 5 pictures of Ranveer and Deepika that are all about love.

    Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Happy together

    Happy together

    Marriage is certainly going well for Ranveer and Deepika. While diva is making headlines for her fashion statements, Ranveer has seemed to mellow down on his colourful style.

    Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Love in Italy

    Love in Italy

    The actor posted this picture-perfect postcard of him with wifey Deepika on their second wedding anniversary. The picture is from one of their pre-wedding festivities in Italy.

    Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Ranthambore diaries

    Ranthambore diaries

    Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to express his life for his sweetheart Deepika. The picture is from the time when the two went to Ranthambore for vacation.

    Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Biwi No. 1

    Biwi No. 1

    On Deepika Padukone's birthday in 2021, the actor shared a cute picture where he is seen kissing her on the cheek and captioned the picture as Biwi No. 1.

    Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Live Love Laugh

    Live Love Laugh

    Deepika once revealed that she and Ranveer got engaged four years before their marriage. Nobody knew about their secret engagement except their immediate families.

    Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram