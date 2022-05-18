5 Times Deepika Padukone rocked pantsuits & dropped lessons to slay it like a boss lady

One of the world’s topmost movie events, Cannes Film Festival has kickstarted. And, Bollywood’s brightest star Deepika Padukone has returned to the red carpet again, but this time, she is not attending the prestigious film festival as an attendee but as a jury member. The actress has already blessed her fans with her couple of looks from the film festival and since then, it took the internet by storm. However, it seems like the treat for the eyes isn’t over yet as DP had left all her fans speechless with yet another stunning look of her in a black pantsuit. Well, today we thought of listing down her top 5 pantsuit looks that will prove that she is diva.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone/Instagram
Mixing a little bit of sass with her formal pantsuit look adds to a lot of glamour on the red carpet and Deepika Padukone is amongst the very few actresses who can carry this look with so much ease and charm.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Look at Deepika slay in a brown checks pantsuit that she wore for an event. Her dimpled smile and the namaste adds charm to this attire.
Deepika sets the temperature soaring high in this white coloured pantsuit that DP wore during the promotions of her film Gehraiyaan. She looks stylish and royal at the same time.
Deepika who is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival struck a pose in a purple Victoria Hayes number at the 2018 film festival. She was styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani for it. Deepika rocked the structured piece with shoulder pads and a double-breasted blazer, with a pair of matching purple bellbottom pants.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Deepika Padukone donned a white-hot pantsuit as she unveiled her wax statue at the Madame Tussauds. Her ensemble consisted of a double-breasted blazer with a notched lapel, multiple buttons that camouflaged, pockets, and a flared cape that topped it off like a natty hit.
