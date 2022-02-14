5 Valentines day outfits inspired by Bollywood divas

Valentine's Day has finally arrived and the air is already filled with love. If you are still worrying over what to wear for your date night then these Bollywood actresses inspired outfits might ease your bewilderment. Well, on occasions like these, it is always better to opt for something that can never go wrong, and perhaps red is what comes to mind in that case. Red signifies love and is indeed just what you need to light up the romance. Therefore, here are some red outfits that are inspired by our favourite Bollywood divas.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Alia donned a glamorous red saree and teamed it with a sequined blouse. Her lace patterned saree was flawlessly draped and came with heavy embroidery with sequined detailing. She looked mesmerizing as she accessorized her look with a ring, statement earrings, and elegant slippers.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The diva was seen donning a red leather dress featuring a plunging neckline. With it, she opted for a no accessory look and chose a bold red lipstick. Her traces were left open and she added red heels to round off her bold fiery look.
The actress looked date ready in a red dress featuring a halter neck that came with keyhole detail. The figure-hugging dress had multiple tiered folds that accentuated her curves. From down the waist, it sported a waterfall and a black zipper detail that brought an extra feature of an asymmetric hem that made the dress look more dramatic.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday's Instagram
Always a show-stopper, the actress looked gorgeous in a strapless gown from the shelves of Valdrin Sahiti. She accessorized her look with statement diamond earrings and nude strappy heels and styled her traces in soft waves.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Given that there is no going wrong with red when you wish to make heads turn, Sara aptly picked a classy red pantsuit. Keeping in the theme of all red, she paired her ensemble with snake print heels to enhance the look. To complete her look, she donned a gold ring and kept her waves open.
Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram