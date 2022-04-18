6 PICS that prove Deepika Padukone is a queen of monochrome airport looks

Deepika Padukone is among the top actresses in the Indian film industry. In her career of almost 15 years, Deepika has proved her acting prowess on the silver screen time and again. Her many memorable performances have earned her the love and acclaim from critics and millions of fans alike. However, it is not just her acting skills that have garnered her praise in all these years. Deepika has now emerged as a bonafide fashionista who dishes out major style goals every time she drops a picture on her social media space. The Piku actress has been experimenting with her fashion game and she can rock almost anything she dons with utmost panache and confidence. When talking about her sense of fashion, we cannot not talk about her airport OOTDs and love for monochrome outfits. From jet black to lilac, the actress has carried off several monochromatic looks while she turns the airport into a ramp. Don’t believe us? The following six pictures are proof.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
An all-white casual ensemble is timeless and chic. DP personifies both these adjectives with perfection with this airport look.
Deepika turned heads with her all-red airport outfit. The faux leather touch made it all the more challenging. But looks like the actress can ace every challenge with charm.
Deepika rocks an all-black look like no one else. Here, she’s seen wearing a black high-necked top which she styled with a pair of high-waited jeans, and a long black coat. The matching glasses and footwear tie the look together.
A total boss-babe in this one! Deepika opted for a lilac pantsuit for her airport OOTD. Don’t miss her silver metallic heels.
Deepika keeps it comfy, casual, and yet stylish in her blue co-ord set featuring a sweatshirt and a pair of joggers.
The Padmaavat actress donned an all-green athleisure wear for her travels this time. A baggy green sweatshirt, a pair of matching joggers, and yellow sneakers for some contrast, and you have the perfect airport look ready.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app