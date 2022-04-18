6 PICS that prove Deepika Padukone is a queen of monochrome airport looks

1 / 7

Deepika Padukone in monochromatic airport looks

Deepika Padukone is among the top actresses in the Indian film industry. In her career of almost 15 years, Deepika has proved her acting prowess on the silver screen time and again. Her many memorable performances have earned her the love and acclaim from critics and millions of fans alike. However, it is not just her acting skills that have garnered her praise in all these years. Deepika has now emerged as a bonafide fashionista who dishes out major style goals every time she drops a picture on her social media space. The Piku actress has been experimenting with her fashion game and she can rock almost anything she dons with utmost panache and confidence. When talking about her sense of fashion, we cannot not talk about her airport OOTDs and love for monochrome outfits. From jet black to lilac, the actress has carried off several monochromatic looks while she turns the airport into a ramp. Don’t believe us? The following six pictures are proof.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani