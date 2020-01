1 / 7

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone nail their airport looks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, one of the most celebrated couples in the Bollywood industry, give us immense fashion goals. The couple has a unique style in presenting themselves at the airports. Often they are papped together with their quirky outfits, as they walk out of their cars. Ranveer never fails to impress us with his apparels and his unique collection of shoes and tinted shades. Deepika, on the other hand, carries herself in a remarkable manner with her statement jewellery, and her vivid collection of handbags. On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika have starred in numerous films, as the lead characters, and have been applauded for their performances in Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. They would be sharing the screen space for the first time since their marriage in Kabir Khan’s most ambitious project '83, in which Ranveer would be playing the role of Kapil Dev in the movie. Both the stars have made great progress in their acting career eventually and have created a niche for themselves among other star celebs. Talking about their airport looks, the star celebrities always get papped. Today, we bring to you some of the best airport looks of these couples.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani