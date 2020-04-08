7 Times Deepika Padukone showed us how to rock a denim jacket in different ways

1 / 8

Deepika Padukone inspired ways to rock a denim jacket

Deepika Padukone is one of the fashionable actresses of Bollywood. Be it acing an all-black look, rocking a casual avatar, pulling off a saree look or sporting a monochrome outfit or nailing denim-on-denim, Deepika knows how to slay! The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star surely has an impeccable sense of style. Over the years, Deepika has served us many iconic looks. The Chhapaak actress has also been trolled many times for her bold fashion choices but nothing has ever stopped her from wearing what she likes. At an event in the city, the Padmaavat actress was asked about getting trolled for her choices. The stunning diva said, "There will be days when you will like my dress and there will be days when you won't. But I am not dressing for you my love, I am dressing for myself. So, as long as I am having fun, nothing else matters." Fashion certainly plays a big role in her life and comfort is the key in her style books. In an interview with a leading daily, Padukone had mentioned that she is not someone who blindly wears a particular outfit because it is in trend. Deepika has mentioned that her personal style is very simple and basic. It is one of the reasons her style is also very easy to recreate. Like we all know, Deepika's red carpet looks always create buzz. She is one celebrity who always turns heads with her stylish appearances at mega-events. However, apart from her red carpet looks, Padukone's airport looks are also equally famous. Denim is very much a part of her wardrobe. She is one celebrity whose love for denim knows no bounds. Over the years, Deepika has pulled off many looks that have involved denim and managed to stand out from the rest. Be it rocking oversized denim or a sleeveless one, the actress knows how to style it in different ways and create a new style. Given the fact she can't get enough of denim, take a look at seven times she showed us how to rock a denim jacket in different ways and stand out from others.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani