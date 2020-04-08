/
7 Times Deepika Padukone showed us how to rock a denim jacket in different ways
Deepika Padukone is one of the fashionable actresses of Bollywood. Over the years, Deepika has pulled off many looks that have involved denim. Given the fact she can't get enough of denim, check out when she showed us how to rock a denim jacket in different ways.
Deepika Padukone inspired ways to rock a denim jacket
Deepika Padukone is one of the fashionable actresses of Bollywood. Be it acing an all-black look, rocking a casual avatar, pulling off a saree look or sporting a monochrome outfit or nailing denim-on-denim, Deepika knows how to slay! The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star surely has an impeccable sense of style. Over the years, Deepika has served us many iconic looks. The Chhapaak actress has also been trolled many times for her bold fashion choices but nothing has ever stopped her from wearing what she likes. At an event in the city, the Padmaavat actress was asked about getting trolled for her choices. The stunning diva said, "There will be days when you will like my dress and there will be days when you won't. But I am not dressing for you my love, I am dressing for myself. So, as long as I am having fun, nothing else matters." Fashion certainly plays a big role in her life and comfort is the key in her style books. In an interview with a leading daily, Padukone had mentioned that she is not someone who blindly wears a particular outfit because it is in trend. Deepika has mentioned that her personal style is very simple and basic. It is one of the reasons her style is also very easy to recreate. Like we all know, Deepika's red carpet looks always create buzz. She is one celebrity who always turns heads with her stylish appearances at mega-events. However, apart from her red carpet looks, Padukone's airport looks are also equally famous. Denim is very much a part of her wardrobe. She is one celebrity whose love for denim knows no bounds. Over the years, Deepika has pulled off many looks that have involved denim and managed to stand out from the rest. Be it rocking oversized denim or a sleeveless one, the actress knows how to style it in different ways and create a new style. Given the fact she can't get enough of denim, take a look at seven times she showed us how to rock a denim jacket in different ways and stand out from others.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Long denim jacket
Like we mentioned earlier, Deepika's airport looks never fail to disappoint. Post her Cannes appearance, the actress returned to the city wearing a black T-shirt paired with shiny pants, long denim jacket and ankle-length boots. She kept it cool and casual in black sunglasses and tied her hair into a bun and carried a tote bag.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Keeping it cool and casual
The diva certainly knows how to keep it cool and classy. During one of her airport outings, Deepika was spotted wearing a black T-shirt which she paired it with dark blue jeans and a denim jacket. She rounded off her look with ankle-length boots and cool black shades.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Nailed it
For one of her airport outing, Deepika donned a white T-shirt and paired it with blue pants and a denim jacket. She rounded off her entire look with black sunglasses, tote bag, and white shoes.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Style goals
This is one of the coolest looks ever. As she was spotted at the airport, the Chennai Express actress donned a white shirt and paired it with a blue oversized denim jacket and biker shorts. She completed her look with silver hoops and white shoes and tied her hair.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Patchwork denim jacket
Back in the past, Deepika donned a knitted sleeveless top and paired it with a patchwork denim jacket and silky flowy pants. This is how you can be at your comfortable best. She rounded off her look with a pair of velvet chappals and vintage sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
One hell of a stunner
Deepika certainly has a thing for oversized denim jackets. As Deepika returned back to the city, she was spotted wearing an acid wash denim jacket paired with a white shirt dress, black stockings, and thigh-high boots. She rounded off her entire look with a pair of sunglasses and a black sling bag.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Style on point
Here's another airport look of the diva that will certainly give you style goals. Deepika's love for denim jackets knows no bounds. She paired her long white T-shirt with a denim jacket, black pants, and boots. The Bajirao Mastani actress rounded off her entire look with cool sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
