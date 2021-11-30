Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 5 stars who serve up perfect inspiration for winter wardrobe

Winter wardrobe woes come back every year but getting ready for a winter morning admittedly requires slightly more planning than a casual summer dress. But it is a universally acknowledged fact that winters welcome real fashion moments. Bollywood divas always manage to pull the best of winter fashion, providing us with a plethora of inspiration for how to keep yourself warm while looking gorgeous. So, if you are looking for stunning outfits to don this winter, then here are some celebs-inspired winter outfits that can never go wrong.
Deepika Padukone is certainly the queen of monotone dressing. This is another great yet simple look inspired by the Bollywood diva that can make you look smarter and way cooler in cold winters. Dressed in a green sweatshirt and jogger set, Deepika looks super cute grinning from ear to ear.
Winter is not complete without heaps of sweatshirts and cool oversized hoodies and Anushka Sharma certainly agrees to it. While goofing around the part, Anushka donned a pretty pink sweatshirt and teamed it up with ripped jeans.
There are a few Bollywood celebrities who have an impeccable sense of fashion and Alia Bhatt is one of them. Alia looked super cool donning a rainbow hoodie perfect for these cold days.
Match your outfits with the fashion queen Sonam Kapoor and get dressed up in a fabulous look. Sonam wore a plaid trench coat over a gorgeous white dress lending us some major fashion goals.
Sara and her winter outfits are classy beyond praise. In the picture, Sara Ali Khan is looking chill as a cucumber in a white jumper and thigh-high stockings.
