Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 5 stars who serve up perfect inspiration for winter wardrobe

Published on Nov 30, 2021 09:09 PM IST   |  1.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    5 Winter outfit ideas to steal from celebrities

    5 Winter outfit ideas to steal from celebrities

    Winter wardrobe woes come back every year but getting ready for a winter morning admittedly requires slightly more planning than a casual summer dress. But it is a universally acknowledged fact that winters welcome real fashion moments. Bollywood divas always manage to pull the best of winter fashion, providing us with a plethora of inspiration for how to keep yourself warm while looking gorgeous. So, if you are looking for stunning outfits to don this winter, then here are some celebs-inspired winter outfits that can never go wrong.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 6
    Deepika Padukone’s cool winter look

    Deepika Padukone’s cool winter look

    Deepika Padukone is certainly the queen of monotone dressing. This is another great yet simple look inspired by the Bollywood diva that can make you look smarter and way cooler in cold winters. Dressed in a green sweatshirt and jogger set, Deepika looks super cute grinning from ear to ear.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 6
    Anushka Sharma playing around with pretty pink

    Anushka Sharma playing around with pretty pink

    Winter is not complete without heaps of sweatshirts and cool oversized hoodies and Anushka Sharma certainly agrees to it. While goofing around the part, Anushka donned a pretty pink sweatshirt and teamed it up with ripped jeans.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Alia Bhatt welcomes winter in style

    Alia Bhatt welcomes winter in style

    There are a few Bollywood celebrities who have an impeccable sense of fashion and Alia Bhatt is one of them. Alia looked super cool donning a rainbow hoodie perfect for these cold days.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Sonam Kapoor's fashion game with a trench coat

    Sonam Kapoor's fashion game with a trench coat

    Match your outfits with the fashion queen Sonam Kapoor and get dressed up in a fabulous look. Sonam wore a plaid trench coat over a gorgeous white dress lending us some major fashion goals.

    Photo Credit : Pip/Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Sara gives cozy winter vibes in white

    Sara gives cozy winter vibes in white

    Sara and her winter outfits are classy beyond praise. In the picture, Sara Ali Khan is looking chill as a cucumber in a white jumper and thigh-high stockings.

    Photo Credit : Orhan Awatramani/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram