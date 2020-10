1 / 8

Bollywood actresses and their red carpet saree looks

From Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Malaika Arora, Bollywood actresses have time and again proven that they have an impeccable sense of style. From rocking a red carpet look to adding their own unique twist to their outfit, B-town divas know how to give style goals. Over the years, each actress has served many stylish looks, be it desi or western look. There are many who are even considered to be style icons. Talking about saree looks of the stars, in particular, from PeeCee to Alia, actresses know how to dress and impress. The actresses' saree looks are always on point. Talking about PeeCee, she knows how to keep it simple and yet stun in a desi avatar. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most fashionable actresses of Bollywood. Bebo's saree looks have been a great inspiration for what to wear for the wedding season. When it comes to Deepika Padukone, she has made fans go crazy multiple times. She has ditched western outfits many times and served many stylish looks in desi wear. Very often stars have worn saree at a red carpet event. Speaking of that, today, let's take a look at some of the best red carpet saree looks of the divas that you should bookmark.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani