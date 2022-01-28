Ananya Panday & Deepika Padukone's trendy outfits from Gehraiyaan promotions

1 / 6

Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone lookbook

The leading ladies of the most-anticipated movie Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone, and Ananya Panday have been serving back-to-back breathtaking style statements during the ongoing promotions of their movie. Film Gehraiyaan is scheduled to be released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of the movie itself speaks about the fascinating love triangle. Here's a look at some of the stunning looks of Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone from Gehraiyaan promotions.

Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram