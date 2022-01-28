Ananya Panday & Deepika Padukone's trendy outfits from Gehraiyaan promotions

The leading ladies of the most-anticipated movie Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone, and Ananya Panday have been serving back-to-back breathtaking style statements during the ongoing promotions of their movie. Film Gehraiyaan is scheduled to be released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of the movie itself speaks about the fascinating love triangle. Here's a look at some of the stunning looks of Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone from Gehraiyaan promotions.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Ananya stepped out in the bay donning a bright red dress from the shelves of fashion label Magda Butrym. The long-sleeved dress featured sequin embellishments, bell sleeves, a ruched mini skirt, and floral applique. The plunging neckline with flower embellishments added a sultry touch to the look.
Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Ananya Panday's Instagram
Actress Deepika Padukone looked radiant in an orange cut-out outfit. The ensemble featured long sleeves, a plunging back, and a sideways high-low hem with the floor-sweeping trail.
Keeping it fun and chic, the diva donned an off-shoulder floral corset and paired it with grey shorts. She kept her look minimal by donning green and blue platform heels and a lot of rings.
Photo Credit : Shivam Gupta/Lakshmi Lehr's Instagram
For day two of the promotions, the actress was seen donning a unique zebra print blazer dress. Deepika ditched the classic heel and opted for elegant thigh-high boots. What made her stand out was her unique hairstyle. She completed her boss lady look with our of golden earrings.
Ananya amped up her style game for Gehraiyaan promotions in a glamorous brown bralette paired with floral pants.