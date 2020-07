1 / 6

Take a look at the best photos of the week

Ranveer Singh's birthday wishes started this week on an energetic just like the actor's enthusiastic nature. His wife Deepika Padukone wished him in the most humorous and warm way with a throwback unseen picture of the two stars where Deepika was seen clad in an off shoulder white gown and Ranveer donned a tuxedo and with champagne in their hands, the duo was seen having a fun banter. "The light of my life.The center of my universe.I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance. As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person! I Love You! #happybirthday" wrote Deepika. Not only Deepika but we happen to recall Priyanka Chopra Jonas' princess moment when Tom Hiddleston made her twirl on stage as the duo presented an award at the Emmys 2016. The actress presented an award alongside Tom Hiddleston for the Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series. PeeCee wore a beautiful red Jason Wu gown for the red carpet. On Jimmy Fallon's show Priyanka shared this moment and said, "I walked out with this big train and I did it for the first time cause it's so pretty and I felt princessly and after I twirled once I was doing it all night!" She added by saying, "All of the photographers were asking me to twirl, and then onstage Tom made me twirl and I was only twirling." From throwbacks to indoor style, take a look at this week's best pictures which made our day.

Photo Credit : Instagram