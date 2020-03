1 / 6

These celebrities made our quarantine time better with these pics this week

As the Coronavirus increases in the country, the entire nation is under lockdown as per the government. Movie halls, shopping malls, restaurants and clubs have been shut as they are following the government's guidelines of preventive measures. As the entire nation is in a quarantine phase, several major Bollywood projects have been temporarily shut and shoots have stopped in order to avoid crowded environments. Bollywood actors have come forward to entertain their fans by giving an insight into what they are up to during quarantine period and we loved every bit of it. Check out these best photos of the week which kept us entertained this week.

Photo Credit : Instagram