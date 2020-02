1 / 6

Check out these best photos of the week

The week has finally come to an end, We had some amazing events this week where actresses displayed their best fashion game forward. Actress Deepika Padukone surprised her fans with her Femina Beauty awards look this year. Deepika Padukone looked stunning as she wore a black number by Yanina Couture. The strapless number was a full bodycon number. What was different about this look was the puffy textured tulle sleeve that scaled up the glamour factor in her outfit. Layers of diamonds accessorized her neck, while the actress' bronzed beauty look perfectly teamed up with the entire look. Not only Deepika but other actresses as well managed to give some surprising yet fashionable style statements this week. The internet's favourite starkid is back too with his adorable smile making it to the most shared picture of the week. Have a look at these other best pictures of this week.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani