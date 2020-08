1 / 6

Deepika Padukone has been one of the most entertaining celebs this lockdown. Recently she shared a beautiful portrait created by her fans for her and captioned it on her Instagram story as Fan Art Friday. Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey. Up ahead, the actress has films lined up ahead including '83 with Ranveer Singh which she is also co-producing and Mahabharat from Draupadi's point of view. She is currently preparing herself for Shakun Batra's movie with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in the Bollywood remake of Robert De Niro and Anne Hathway film ‘The Intern’ where she was earlier going to star opposite late Rishi Kapoor. According to few reports the actress is to start shooting soon from November for Shakun Batra's next in Sri Lanka. Another actor grabbing headlines with their photos is Lootcase star Kunal Kemmu whose Instagram grid instantly brings a smile to your face. The reason? His adorable daughter Inaaya who time and again keeps blessing our feed with her cute pictures. On the work front, Kunal Kemmu’s latest film Lootcase released on OTT, and Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartwarming note appreciating Kunal’s performance in the film. Kunal took to Instagram, where he shared the note which read: "Kunal, a few days back I saw your film 'Lootcase' and writing to tell you how greatly I enjoyed it."The writing, the direction, the performances of co-artistes was superb." "But you were exceptional! Each expression, body movement ...presence simply outstanding!! Keep up the good work and may you ever keep prospering. In admiration and love Amitabh Bachchan""Lootcase" also features Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. Take a look at these best photos of the week.

Photo Credit : Instagram