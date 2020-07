1 / 6

The everlasting lockdown is making us miss our favourite celebrities more than ever. Coming to some happy announcements this week we got to know how some major anticipated movies will now release on an OTT platform. These movies will be streamed between July to October this year, starting with late Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'Dil Bechara' on July 24. Other movies include Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani's 'Laxmmi Bomb', Alia Bhatt-Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'Sadak 2', Abhishek Bachchan’s 'The Big Bull', Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz', Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt's 'Bhuj' and Kunal Khemu's 'Lootcase'. The same was revealed by Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar on a special video conference recently. The announcement broke the internet and Akshay even shared the poster of his movie Laxmmi Bomb quoting"Watch First day First show of #LaxmmiBomb from the comfort of your homes. Do baatein guaranteed hai : hassoge bhi aur darroge bhi." The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is making headlines again this lockdown. Well not for his extremely generous donations to fight COVID-19, but for being the only Bollywood actor to feature in Forbes "The World’s Highest Paid Celebrities.” The Forbes list describes Akshay Kumar as "Bollywood's top-earning star" and "One of India's most philanthropic celebrities".Coming back to our point of missing our celebrities, recently Saif Ali Khan stepped out with Taimur Ali Khan to enjoy a rainy day and these pictures were adorable. Donning their masks the father and son duo looked cute as they enjoyed their day out. Take a look at these best pictures of the week.

Photo Credit : getty images