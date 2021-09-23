Bollywood celebs who share the same zodiac signs & have similar personality traits

Fans loves to know everything about their favourite Bollywood celebrities. From what they wear, to the way they talk, to their most loved cuisines, the die-hard fans of Bollywood actors wish to know about everything. The zodiac signs of the Bollywood celebrity they love to follow plays an important part in knowing how the true personality of an actor is, and if it is similar to theirs. Not only one, but sometimes multiple celebrities share their sunsign as they celebrate their birthdays around each other’s birth dates. Here are Bollywood actors who share their zodiac sign, explaining the reason for having similar character traits. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are Taureans, and share similar personality traits of being completely reliable and ambitious.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karisma Kapoor are both Cancerian, knowing exactly what they want in life as they are focused.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar are both Virgos, proving that people of this sunsign are multi-talented and hardworking.
Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan are both Librans, and their immense charm is enough to believe that Libran men are extremely handsome with a wonderful personality.
Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan are both Capricorns, having similar traits as being ambitious and determined towards whatever they want.