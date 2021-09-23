Bollywood celebs who share the same zodiac signs & have similar personality traits

1 / 6

Bollywood celebrities who share the same zodiac sign

Fans loves to know everything about their favourite Bollywood celebrities. From what they wear, to the way they talk, to their most loved cuisines, the die-hard fans of Bollywood actors wish to know about everything. The zodiac signs of the Bollywood celebrity they love to follow plays an important part in knowing how the true personality of an actor is, and if it is similar to theirs. Not only one, but sometimes multiple celebrities share their sunsign as they celebrate their birthdays around each other’s birth dates. Here are Bollywood actors who share their zodiac sign, explaining the reason for having similar character traits. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla