Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; 5 best red carpet looks by Indian stars so far

The very prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival has begun with a bang and has been a visual treat for the spectators. It is particularly special for India as several celebs from the showbiz world have graced the red carpet. From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Bollywood actresses have been slaying it with their style statements. Interestingly, our television celebs such as Helly Shah and Hina Khan also walked the red carpet at Cannes 2022. And let us tell you, each and every look has been absolutely spectacular. Our Indian celebrities have put their best fashion foot forward and impressed the world with their ethereal beautiful. We couldn’t be prouder! What’s more, Deepika is also a part of the jury who will jointly decide which movie will take home the Palme d’Or. She is set to walk the red carpet on all 10 days and this might be the best thing that has happened to us during this super hot summer of 2022, no kidding. This article is not for the faint-hearted because we are going to do a roundup of all the best red carpet looks so far. Are you ready?
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The former Miss World turned heads with her dramatic and drop-dead gorgeous look as she walked the red carpet. Blending black with flowers is a power move we didn't know that existed!
Deepika's this regal look was her little way of taking a piece of her country with her and representing it to the world. The black and golden saree, the dramatic eye makeup and her stunning smile - all added up to perfection.
Pooja Hegde's soft pink gown made her look like a real-life princess and stunned us with her beauty. The actress carried the look with utmost grace and elegance.
Photo Credit : Rahul Jhangiani Photography, Pooja Hegde Instagram
As actress Urvashi Rautela made her Cannes red carpet debut, she made jaws drop as she donned a pristine white gown for her first appearance. The gown featured a long tulle. The gorgeous diva donned bold makeup with crimson red lips and a messy hair bun for the event.
Joining the A-league of fashionistas at Cannes Film Festival this year, Tamannaah has managed to impress us all. For her second-day red carpet look, Tamannaah went for an all-black glittery, dramatic look that just suited her too much.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
