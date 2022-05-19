Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; 5 best red carpet looks by Indian stars so far

1 / 6

5 best red carpet looks by Indian stars so far

The very prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival has begun with a bang and has been a visual treat for the spectators. It is particularly special for India as several celebs from the showbiz world have graced the red carpet. From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Bollywood actresses have been slaying it with their style statements. Interestingly, our television celebs such as Helly Shah and Hina Khan also walked the red carpet at Cannes 2022. And let us tell you, each and every look has been absolutely spectacular. Our Indian celebrities have put their best fashion foot forward and impressed the world with their ethereal beautiful. We couldn’t be prouder! What’s more, Deepika is also a part of the jury who will jointly decide which movie will take home the Palme d’Or. She is set to walk the red carpet on all 10 days and this might be the best thing that has happened to us during this super hot summer of 2022, no kidding. This article is not for the faint-hearted because we are going to do a roundup of all the best red carpet looks so far. Are you ready?

Photo Credit : Getty Images