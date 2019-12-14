From Chhapaak to Street Dancer 3D, TOP 10 films we can't wait to watch next year

Home
As we look forward to seeing Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, let's take a look at other Bollywood films that we can't wait to watch next year.
December 15, 2019
    Movies releasing next year

    This year, a lot of movies were released. While some were box office hits, some failed to impress the audience and didn't perform well. Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Pati Aur Woh was successful at the BO. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala and Dream Girl entertained all of us. Other movies that were released were Gully Boy, Kalank, Judgementall Hai Kya, Mission Mangal, Super 30, Kabir Singh, War among others. Up next, we have Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 will be releasing at the end of this year. Also, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz will be releasing before New Year. A few days ago, Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak's trailer was released. The same received a positive response from the audience. For the uninitiated, Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Deepika essays the role of Malti whereas Vikrant also plays a pivotal role in the same. Fans are now excited for Chhapaak and can't wait to watch it in theatres. Chhapaak is slated to hit the theatre screens on January 10, 2020. Apart from Chhapaak, we have Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel, Khali Peeli, Takht and other films which will be releasing next year as well. As we look forward to Chhapaak, let's take a look at other Bollywood films that we can't wait to watch next year. Let us know which film are you excited to watch next year?

    Dostana 2

    Janhvi Kapoor who is busy with several films will be seen in Karan Johar's Dostana 2 which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Laksshya. The same will be a must watch next year.

    Street Dancer 3D

    Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Nora Fatehi. The stars have already started promoting the film. The film will be out on January 24, 2020.

    Aaj Kal

    Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will be sharing screen space with each other in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal. The duo was in the news due to their dating rumours.

    '83

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer '83 is set to release next year in April. The film's posters have already created buzz and now, we can't wait to witness him as Kapil Dev.

    Brahmastra

    Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing screen space for the first time in Brahmastra. The duo's behind-the-scenes pictures have been creating buzz for a long time. Brahmastra is slated to release in the first half of the next year.

    RoohiAfza

    Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be coming together for RoohiAfza. Janhvi is admittedly a huge fan of Rajkummar and is excited to work with him. RoohiAfza will be releasing on March 20, 2020.

    Sadak 2

    Alia Bhatt has teamed up with Aditya Roy Kapur for Sadak's sequel. Alia and Aditya were earlier seen in Karan Johar's Kalank. Alia was seen romancing Varun whereas Aditya played Sonakshi Sinha's love interest in the same.

    Angrezi Madam

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is a big fan of Irfan's work. She will be sharing screen space with Irfan who is known for his powerful performances in Bollywood, as well as, Hollywood films. Their film titled Angrezi Madam will be apparently releasing in the first half.

    Malang

    Malang stars Disha Patani opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The first look successfully created buzz on social media. The movie will be releasing on February 10, 2020.

    Coolie No 1

    Fans are super excited to watch Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun Dhawan. Both Sara and Varun are super funny and it'll be interesting to watch them together in a film. Reportedly, Coolie No 1 will be hitting the theatre screens on 1 May 2020.

