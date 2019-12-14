From Chhapaak to Street Dancer 3D, TOP 10 films we can't wait to watch next year

1 / 11

Movies releasing next year

This year, a lot of movies were released. While some were box office hits, some failed to impress the audience and didn't perform well. Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Pati Aur Woh was successful at the BO. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala and Dream Girl entertained all of us. Other movies that were released were Gully Boy, Kalank, Judgementall Hai Kya, Mission Mangal, Super 30, Kabir Singh, War among others. Up next, we have Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 will be releasing at the end of this year. Also, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz will be releasing before New Year. A few days ago, Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak's trailer was released. The same received a positive response from the audience. For the uninitiated, Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Deepika essays the role of Malti whereas Vikrant also plays a pivotal role in the same. Fans are now excited for Chhapaak and can't wait to watch it in theatres. Chhapaak is slated to hit the theatre screens on January 10, 2020. Apart from Chhapaak, we have Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel, Khali Peeli, Takht and other films which will be releasing next year as well. As we look forward to Chhapaak, let's take a look at other Bollywood films that we can't wait to watch next year. Let us know which film are you excited to watch next year?

Photo Credit : Instagram