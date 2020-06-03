/
Deepika or Katrina or Priyanka or Anushka; Which actress would you like to see opposite Ranbir Kapoor AGAIN?
Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most successful and bankable stars of Bollywood. Over the years, he has shared screen space with many actresses. Through this poll, we would like to know which actress would you like to see opposite Ranbir Kapoor again?
June 3, 2020
Which actress would you like to see opposite Ranbir Kapoor AGAIN?
Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most successful and bankable stars of Bollywood. With his excellent performances in films, Ranbir has proved that he is more than just a star kid. RK, as he is fondly known by his fans, made his debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Sawariya. Though the film didn't work, his chemistry with Sonam K Ahuja and performance won many hearts. There was no looking back for the actor post his debut film as he went on to star in many films which were box office hit. Some of his films that proved his versatility as an actor include Wake Up Sid, Barfi, Rockstar, Tamasha, and more. The actor has had his share of ups and downs in his filmy career. Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju based on Sanjay Dutt's life. Sanju did exceptionally well at the box office. Ranbir essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt in the same and his transformation for the role impressed many. Up next, he will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. He has also signed Karan Malhotra's Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor. Over the years, he has shared screen space with many actresses in movies. His chemistry with some of the leading ladies has managed to win hearts and create a huge buzz. On that note, we thought of conducting a poll through which we would like to know which actress would you like to see opposite Ranbir Kapoor again? Let us know in the comments section below.
Deepika Padukone
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's chemistry in films never fail to impress. The duo has shared screen space in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Tamasha, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The duo's chemistry in all their films has made them a favourite onscreen couple. Would you like to see them again in a movie?
Katrina Kaif
Former couple Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor never fail to wow the audience with their chemistry. Apart from commercial, Katrina and Ranbir has worked together in films like Raajneeti, Jagga Jasoos, and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
PeeCee and Ranbir delivered a spectacular performance in Barfi and Anjaana Anjaani. It would be a treat to watch these two come together on-screen again. What do you think?
Anushka Sharma
Anushka and Ranbir are good friends off-screen and their chemistry on-screen is amazing as well. They worked together in films like Sanju, Bombay Velvet, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The duo's chemistry in Bombay Velvet and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil impressed many and a film starring these two again would be a perfect treat to their fans.
