Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 5 actresses who got their veils customised for their wedding day

1 / 6

Actresses who got their veils customised

A wedding is one of the most special days in a girl’s life and given the traditions followed in the Indian wedding, the grandeur of the ceremony is unmatched. Each ritual has its own significance. Needless to say, every girl has big dreams for her D-Day – from decorations to wedding outfits to the bridal look. Every moment of this special day is etched in her memory forever. Amid this, a trend of adding a personalised touch to the wedding outfit has also been observed of late. Not just commoners, but several celeb brides have also been seen customising their bridal outfits. And each bridal look is a treat to the eyes. In fact, some of the celeb brides have also made headlines as they added a personalised touch to their veils – be it a special message for their partner, a tribute to their love story and more. Here’s a look at 5 Bollywood brides who added a personalised touch to their veils on their wedding day and made heads turn.

Photo Credit : House on The Clouds