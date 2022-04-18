Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 5 actresses who got their veils customised for their wedding day

A wedding is one of the most special days in a girl’s life and given the traditions followed in the Indian wedding, the grandeur of the ceremony is unmatched. Each ritual has its own significance. Needless to say, every girl has big dreams for her D-Day – from decorations to wedding outfits to the bridal look. Every moment of this special day is etched in her memory forever. Amid this, a trend of adding a personalised touch to the wedding outfit has also been observed of late.
Not just commoners, but several celeb brides have also been seen customising their bridal outfits. And each bridal look is a treat to the eyes. In fact, some of the celeb brides have also made headlines as they added a personalised touch to their veils – be it a special message for their partner, a tribute to their love story and more. Here’s a look at 5 Bollywood brides who added a personalised touch to their veils on their wedding day and made heads turn.
Photo Credit : House on The Clouds
Deepika Padukone was a Sabyasachi bride and had opted for a red coloured lehenga with a matching dupatta and heavy golden embroidery on her Sindhi wedding with Ranveer Singh. She had got the Hindu Mantra ‘Sada Saubhagyawati Bhava’ embroidered over her dupatta.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram, Errikos Andreou
Patralekhaa tied the knot with Rajkummar Rao on November 15 this year and opted for a beautiful red lehenga and matching dupatta. Interestingly, the borders of her veil/ dupatta had the message “Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye somorpan korilam (I surrender my heartfelt love to you)” embroidered with golden thread.
Photo Credit : Patralekhaa instagram, Joseph Radhik
Mouni Roy opted for a quintessential red coloured lehenga with golden embroidery for her Bengali wedding with Suraj Nambiar. Interestingly, the borders of the veil were embroidered with the message, “Aayushmanti Bhava”.
Photo Credit : Mouni Roy Instagram/ Priyam Parikh
Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in a traditional Punjabi ceremony and the actress made sure to pay a tribute to her main man’s Punjabi roots. The actress opted for an elaborate red lehenga choli which was designed by Sabyasachi. The lehenga featured heavy gold embroidery while the dupatta had zari work along the border. Her veil was custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif instagram, Joseph Radhik
Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 and her creamy coloured bridal lehenga with golden embroidery grabbed a lot of attention. Interestingly, Alia’s wedding veil had her wedding date embroidered on it with a white thread. The text read as, “The fourteenth of April 2022”.
