Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt; 5 celebs who proved leather ensembles can never go out of style

Deepika Padukone

Leather pants, skirts are a few fall staples that can never go out of style. In the recent past, many Bollywood fashionistas took on the trend, shelling major fashion goals for fans to follow. But leave it to Deepika Padukone to give an interesting twist to this fall staple. Recently, the star stepped out in stunning brown leather pants by upping her swag quotient. Deepika Padukone, paired her brown pants with a white top, proving that white tops can never be basic.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani