Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt; 5 celebs who proved leather ensembles can never go out of style

Leather pants, skirts are a few fall staples that can never go out of style. In the recent past, many Bollywood fashionistas took on the trend, shelling major fashion goals for fans to follow. But leave it to Deepika Padukone to give an interesting twist to this fall staple. Recently, the star stepped out in stunning brown leather pants by upping her swag quotient. Deepika Padukone, paired her brown pants with a white top, proving that white tops can never be basic.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Soon after Deepika Padukone, it was Alia Bhatt who gave an interesting twist to her leather diaries. She opted for blue leather pants which feature a front slit at the hems. Alia teamed the pants with a light blue sleeveless top as she was clicked at the airport. Alia Bhatt finished her look with white hoop earrings and a pink statement bag.
Kriti Sanon was the latest celeb who slayed in an all-black leather ensemble as she was clicked at the airport. She paired her turtle neck top with a puffed leather jacket that features a matching belt cinched around her waist. She finished her look by pairing it with matching leather pants and black boots.
For promoting her upcoming film Tadap, Tara Sutaria opted for a brown co-ord set. She looked like a sight to behold in a brown bralette with was matched with pants and a broad belt. Matching statement heels and sleek hair left open rounded off the star’s look.
To attend Kartik Aaryan’s birthday bash, his Freddy co-star Alaya F turned heads in an all-black look. She coupled her black one-sleeve top with matching leather joggers and statement heels. Red bold lips, hair tied in a sleek pony and statement earring rounded off her entire look.