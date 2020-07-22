/
Deepika Padukone: All the times the actor made our hearts race with PHOTOS from her balcony at CANNES
Deepika Padukone never fails to impress us with her experimental styles and trendy choices. Today take a look at these throwback pictures of the star from Cannes film festival where she won the internet with pictures of herself from her hotel's balcony.
Deepika Padukone's throwback PHOTOS from Cannes
Deepika Padukone has proved that she is more than just a pretty face a million times now. The way she has been working actively for mental health during this lockdown has left the entire nation impressed. In 2018, she formed her own company, named Ka Productions. Her first production venture came with the movie Chhapaak earlier this year, directed by Meghna Gulzar, in which Deepika starred as an acid attack survivor. Her next venture as a producer and actor is the movie 83 directed by Kabir Khan, starring her husband actor Ranveer Singh too. Recently, Ranveer Singh shared his new hairstyle given by wife Deepika Padukone in his recent Instagram post. Flaunting the new hairdo, the actor shared"Hair by @deepikapadukone Very Mifune in ‘Yojimbo’. I like it. What do you think?” pika Padukone has been entertaining her fans even in the lockdown. The actress who revealed her hidden talent of being a good cook started sharing her own quarantine diaries. Her husband actor Ranveer Singh could not be more proud of his multitalented wifey and flaunted her skills on his social media. The two also posted their post workout pictures which stormed the internet. While she was to jet off to Sri Lanka for the shooting of Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi because of the Coronavirus pandemic, all shootings were stalled. Deepika is keeping herself busy by reading her scripts and preparing herself for her future projects. Known for being an epitome of grace and style, the actress made India proud last year with her stunning appearances at the prestigious Cannes film festival. Today we have a few snaps of the star clicked at her hotel's balcony before she hit the red carpet. Take a look.
Stealing the focus
As charming as she is always, we love how she experiments with her looks.
Stellar location
We love how the resort town on the French Riviera looks so captivating just like the actress.
A floral visual treat
We love this floral maxi dress donned by the star with her perfectly styled hair.
Bringing back the jeans trend
The actress rocked a simple white crop tee look with a pair of denim pants.
Taking inspiration from husband
We are unable to decide at times who has more daring choices in terms of fashion, Deepika or Ranveer?
The iconic satin look
A high bun with a midi satin dress is always a winner.
The heart stealer
No one slays bootcut denim like Deepika Padukone.
