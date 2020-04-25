Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's THESE photos speak a lot about their friendship, Check them out

1 / 8

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's photos prove their bond of friendship

Bollywood is surely a roller coaster ride for all the top stars in the industry. Fans are more and more interested to know their favourite star's personal life especially their fashion choices, beauty secret and of course! love interest. Some of the most loved couples in the country are SRK Gauri Khan, Anushka Sharma -Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone -Ranveer Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor- Mira Rajput and joining the crew are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Talking about some of the most loved on screen couples no one can forget Shah Rukh Khan -Kajol, Rani Mukerji -Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan- Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone -Ranbir Kapoor. The pair of Deepika and Ranbir is different than the other on-screen pairs because despite their actual breakup in real life they were loved like no other on screen couples for Tamasha and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Deepika is now a happily married star and she alongwith her husband Ranveer Singh are giving some major couple goals even during the quarantine period. The actress once even compared her husband and Ranbir Kapoor's style of acting and said" Ranbir is... I don't see any process. I have never seen him prepare, it is incredible. I have never seen him think about a scene. I don't know when he does it. I don't know what his method is. "Ranveer, on the other hand, changes everything for the role right from the car he drives to the clothes and the perfume he wears. With him, you see the process. If he is Khilji (his character in Padmaavat), he will walk to the sets and will talk to everyone like him. He carries that mood. He’s a different person every six months, which is probably one of the reasons why our relationship has lasted so long; I never get bored." Ranbir once shared on Aap ki Adalat about his terms with Deepika despite breakup"Deepika is still my friend. Why we broke up? It was our personal matter. Out of respect for the relationship and that she is a girl, she will get married in the future so talking things about her, I don't want to disrespect her."Deepika will be next seen opposite her husband Ranveer Singh in the upcoming movie '83. Ranbir, on the other hand, Ranbir will be seen with Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra also starring Amitabh Bachchan. Both these projects are one of the most speculated projects of 2020. Today check out these stunning photos of one of Bollywood's most loved on screen couple Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani