X
Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Deepika Padukone
/
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's THESE photos speak a lot about their friendship, Check them out

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's THESE photos speak a lot about their friendship, Check them out

One of the most popular and loved on screen couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor share a bond of friendship, today check out these photos of the actors which prove the same.
3982 reads Mumbai Updated: April 25, 2020 09:06 am
  • 1 / 8
    Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's photos prove their bond of friendship

    Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's photos prove their bond of friendship

    Bollywood is surely a roller coaster ride for all the top stars in the industry. Fans are more and more interested to know their favourite star's personal life especially their fashion choices, beauty secret and of course! love interest. Some of the most loved couples in the country are SRK Gauri Khan, Anushka Sharma -Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone -Ranveer Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor- Mira Rajput and joining the crew are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Talking about some of the most loved on screen couples no one can forget Shah Rukh Khan -Kajol, Rani Mukerji -Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan- Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone -Ranbir Kapoor. The pair of Deepika and Ranbir is different than the other on-screen pairs because despite their actual breakup in real life they were loved like no other on screen couples for Tamasha and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Deepika is now a happily married star and she alongwith her husband Ranveer Singh are giving some major couple goals even during the quarantine period. The actress once even compared her husband and Ranbir Kapoor's style of acting and said" Ranbir is... I don't see any process. I have never seen him prepare, it is incredible. I have never seen him think about a scene. I don't know when he does it. I don't know what his method is. "Ranveer, on the other hand, changes everything for the role right from the car he drives to the clothes and the perfume he wears. With him, you see the process. If he is Khilji (his character in Padmaavat), he will walk to the sets and will talk to everyone like him. He carries that mood. He’s a different person every six months, which is probably one of the reasons why our relationship has lasted so long; I never get bored." Ranbir once shared on Aap ki Adalat about his terms with Deepika despite breakup"Deepika is still my friend. Why we broke up? It was our personal matter. Out of respect for the relationship and that she is a girl, she will get married in the future so talking things about her, I don't want to disrespect her."Deepika will be next seen opposite her husband Ranveer Singh in the upcoming movie '83. Ranbir, on the other hand, Ranbir will be seen with Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra also starring Amitabh Bachchan. Both these projects are one of the most speculated projects of 2020. Today check out these stunning photos of one of Bollywood's most loved on screen couple Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    When they walked down the ramp together

    When they walked down the ramp together

    Before the ex-couple came on the runway, a leading publication asked Ranbir about walking the ramp with Deepika Padukone. He said, “Deepika Padukone is amazingly talented, so beautiful. I have done films with her, I have been on reality shows with her. This is a different medium, I have never walked the ramp with her. She’s a professional at it; she started with modeling. So, I am excited”

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Twinning with the best

    Twinning with the best

    Deepika clicks this stunning selfie with her co-star and we love their matching shades.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Look at their amazing chemistry

    Look at their amazing chemistry

    Garry Marshall, the director of Pretty Woman once said that, ‘In romantic comedy, you don’t cast actors, you cast chemistry!"

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Working post breakup

    Working post breakup

    Deepika Padukone shared in an interview "I think we have grown up and we are very clear about where we are in our lives today. We are both mature enough to understand the person that he is, the person that I am, why things worked, why things didn’t work and I think just a basic acceptance in the understanding of everything that we have been through together. That’s the reason why we can be friends today and that working together has been so easy."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    How Ranbir felt about working with Deepika post an ugly breakup

    How Ranbir felt about working with Deepika post an ugly breakup

    "You could be doing a scene with anybody and it will probably happen more with me and Deepika because we have been there. Somewhere we have probably connected to a moment in the scene because in our life there was a similar moment. But that comes and goes. It’s not through the film that you are constantly connected and it is a love story and so we have to be in love or all of that. It’s acting. By the end of it, we are just playing parts." on his scenes with Deepika in YJHD.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    How they still enjoy each other's company as friends

    How they still enjoy each other's company as friends

    The duo enjoys a funny conversation while promoting Tamasha.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    On their professional attitude

    On their professional attitude

    Ranbir shared "Well, we fake it with every film, with every character. I think it’s easier in a way because the other person knows the other person so well. There is a flip side to it also because that person can see through you. Sometimes what happens very often with actors is that subconsciously you just connect with that moment."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan: Eid reunions to TV Shows; 10 times the superstars broke the internet; See Photos
Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan: Eid reunions to TV Shows; 10 times the superstars broke the internet; See Photos
6 Times Anushka Sharma proved she loves black outfits, Check photos
6 Times Anushka Sharma proved she loves black outfits, Check photos
Extraction: Did you know Chris Hemsworth\'s nickname is Hemsy? Check out other interesting facts about the star
Extraction: Did you know Chris Hemsworth's nickname is Hemsy? Check out other interesting facts about the star
Alia Bhatt: Check out Gangubai Kathiawadi star\'s THROWBACK photos before she became a leading actor
Alia Bhatt: Check out Gangubai Kathiawadi star's THROWBACK photos before she became a leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement