Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Check out DeepVeer's special moments from 2019

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

With time, the relationship between Ranveer and Deepika has grown stronger. The stunning couple got married on November 14, 2018, in Italy. Both the stars have already made great progress in various spheres especially in Bollywood. From chasing Deepika with a rose to her supporting him every time he walks on the ramp, the couple has always been there for each other. The little things they do for each other become memories for us as they are always under the limelight. Check out these special DeepVeer moments from this year.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani