Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Check out DeepVeer's special moments from 2019

The little things they do for each other become memories for us as they are always under the limelight. Check out these special DeepVeer moments from this year.
70518 reads Mumbai Updated: December 18, 2019 05:25 pm
    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

    With time, the relationship between Ranveer and Deepika has grown stronger. The stunning couple got married on November 14, 2018, in Italy. Both the stars have already made great progress in various spheres especially in Bollywood. From chasing Deepika with a rose to her supporting him every time he walks on the ramp, the couple has always been there for each other. The little things they do for each other become memories for us as they are always under the limelight. Check out these special DeepVeer moments from this year.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Their first anniversary celebration

    Their first anniversary celebration

    The couple celebrated their big day by offering prayers at Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirupati.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    I deserve this because of you

    I deserve this because of you

    Right before receiving the award for the best actor, Ranveer turned and kissed Deepika Padukone, and even dedicated his speech to her after being honoured as the Best Actor for Padmaavat.

    Photo Credit : viral Bhayani

    Husband Duties

    Husband Duties

    Ranveer was seen holding Deepika’s veil at IIFA when she was on the stage.

    Photo Credit : viral Bhayani

    Saath Pheras again

    Saath Pheras again

    Deepika and Ranveer took the Saath pheras again together at an award ceremony to assure that they are there for each other.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Sharing a kiss on the stage

    Sharing a kiss on the stage

    The couple kissed each other after Ranveer took home the trophy for as Filmfare Best Actor Award.

    Photo Credit : viral Bhayani

Comments

Anonymous

none

Anonymous

Beautiful I love rd

Anonymous

They look awesome. GOD BLESS

