Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Love story of the Bollywood couple will give relationship goals

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love story is no less than a fairytale. The couple has often given relationship goals to millions by expressing their feelings for each other, leaving fans stunned. The actor truly came as a blessing into Deepika Padukone’s life and made her believe that she deserves a lot more than she thinks she does, truly treating her like the “queen” of his golden heart. Their relationship, which started as a not so serious one at first, lead them to find their soulmates in each other and get married to their “the one”. Here is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love story that will leave fans awestruck. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had briefly met each other at award functions but never paid enough attention to each other, as they were caught up in their own lives.
Deepika and Ranveer’s first movie together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, brought the two close as they spent a lot of time with each other on the sets of the movie, getting to know each other.
Even though the two started dating each other soon after the release of their movie together, they successfully kept their relationship under the wraps, denying all the rumours about them being together.
After years of being in a relationship, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally started to make things publically official through their official social media handles.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh left fans teary-eyed when they tied the knot with each other on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy, in traditional Indian ceremonies, and have been in a happy marriage ever since.