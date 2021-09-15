Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Love story of the Bollywood couple will give relationship goals

1 / 6

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love story giving relationship goals

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love story is no less than a fairytale. The couple has often given relationship goals to millions by expressing their feelings for each other, leaving fans stunned. The actor truly came as a blessing into Deepika Padukone’s life and made her believe that she deserves a lot more than she thinks she does, truly treating her like the “queen” of his golden heart. Their relationship, which started as a not so serious one at first, lead them to find their soulmates in each other and get married to their “the one”. Here is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love story that will leave fans awestruck. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla