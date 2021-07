1 / 6

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's pictures

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adored and influential couples in Bollywood. The two met each other for the first time at an award function where their brief meeting left Ranveer Singh starstuck. They met each other then again on the sets of their movie, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got to know each other better, love started to brew between the two and they soon started dating. Despite making public appearances together and being rumoured to be in a relationship, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tried to keep their “budding romance” under the wraps for a long time. Having been in a relationship for six years, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh decided to tie the knot at a private wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, on November 14, 2018. Here are pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh that prove the two are a match made in heaven. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla