Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: PHOTOS of the couple prove they are family oriented

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved and adored Bollywood celebrity couples. The two met each other for the first time at an award function where the actor was left awestruck by Deepika Padukone’s beauty. Love started to brew between them on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, and the two tried to keep their romance under wrap. After dating each other for many years, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14, 2018, and have been happily married ever since. Amongst the many things that are common between the lovebirds, their respect and love for their family is one of them. Even though, the two keep juggling between work and their married life, they make sure to spend time with their family. Here are pictures that prove Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share a close relationship with their family. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh get clicked at their mehendi ceremony along with their mothers and sisters.
Deepika joins her husband and mother-in-law in the birthday celebrations of the “head of the family”.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
The actors get clicked cuddling Deepika Padukone’s sister, Anisha Padukone and are all smiles.
Ranveer joins Deepika and her parents at an event where her father, Prakash Padukone is being felicitated.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visit the Golden Temple along with their parents and siblings as they get clicked together.