Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: PHOTOS of the couple prove they are family oriented

Pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with their family

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved and adored Bollywood celebrity couples. The two met each other for the first time at an award function where the actor was left awestruck by Deepika Padukone’s beauty. Love started to brew between them on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, and the two tried to keep their romance under wrap. After dating each other for many years, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14, 2018, and have been happily married ever since. Amongst the many things that are common between the lovebirds, their respect and love for their family is one of them. Even though, the two keep juggling between work and their married life, they make sure to spend time with their family. Here are pictures that prove Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share a close relationship with their family. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla