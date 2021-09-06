Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: PHOTOS of the stars prove they are B Town’s most stylish couple

    Pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh prove they know about fashion

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the most loved and adored couples in the Bollywood industry. Love started to brew between the two on the sets of their first movie together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, and they have been inseparable ever since. Having kept their relationship under the wraps, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their relationship official through the social media. After being in a relationship for many years, the couple finally tied the knot with each other on November 14, 2018, and have been in a happy marriage. Along with leaving fans awestruck with their pure love for each other, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also always made the headlines for being the most stylish celebrity couple. Here are pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh that prove that the two sure know how to make heads turn. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Public appearance

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh get clicked making a public appearance in a deep V-neck black gown and a floral printed three-piece suit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Florals

    Deepika and Ranveer share a candid picture of themselves twinning in elegant floral outfits, giving relationship goals.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Mr and Mrs

    The couple appear in the most extravagant white outfit with gold embroidery as they celebrate their wedding.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Being “papped” together

    Deepika and Ranveer look like the real “Mastani and Bajirao” as they get clicked wearing designer ethnic outfits.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Black beauty

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh set the internet on fire as they pose for the camera looking gorgeous in black ethnic outfits.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani