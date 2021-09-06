Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: PHOTOS of the stars prove they are B Town’s most stylish couple

1 / 6

Pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh prove they know about fashion

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the most loved and adored couples in the Bollywood industry. Love started to brew between the two on the sets of their first movie together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, and they have been inseparable ever since. Having kept their relationship under the wraps, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their relationship official through the social media. After being in a relationship for many years, the couple finally tied the knot with each other on November 14, 2018, and have been in a happy marriage. Along with leaving fans awestruck with their pure love for each other, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also always made the headlines for being the most stylish celebrity couple. Here are pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh that prove that the two sure know how to make heads turn. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla