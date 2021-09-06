Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: PHOTOS of the stars prove they are B Town’s most stylish couple

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the most loved and adored couples in the Bollywood industry. Love started to brew between the two on the sets of their first movie together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, and they have been inseparable ever since. Having kept their relationship under the wraps, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their relationship official through the social media. After being in a relationship for many years, the couple finally tied the knot with each other on November 14, 2018, and have been in a happy marriage. Along with leaving fans awestruck with their pure love for each other, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also always made the headlines for being the most stylish celebrity couple. Here are pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh that prove that the two sure know how to make heads turn. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh get clicked making a public appearance in a deep V-neck black gown and a floral printed three-piece suit.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Deepika and Ranveer share a candid picture of themselves twinning in elegant floral outfits, giving relationship goals.
The couple appear in the most extravagant white outfit with gold embroidery as they celebrate their wedding.
Deepika and Ranveer look like the real “Mastani and Bajirao” as they get clicked wearing designer ethnic outfits.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh set the internet on fire as they pose for the camera looking gorgeous in black ethnic outfits.