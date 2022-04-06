Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s social media banter will melt your hearts

1 / 6

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's social media banter

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The two are not only known for their off-screen chemistry but have garnered appreciation for their on-screen performance. Ranveer and Deepika have worked in several films together including Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and more. Be it dinner dates or individual appearances, every time the couple steps out in the city, they grab all the eyeballs. This power couple certainly knows how to keep their fans hooked on their social media. Apart from giving powerful performances, they ensure to entertain their fans on Instagram by regularly sharing interesting posts and videos. And the fun doubles when they engage in adorable social media banter. Popularly known as 'DeepVeer' the couple usually spice things up in the comment section of each other’s posts. From trolling each other to flirting to showering love, Ranveer and Deepika often shell out major couple goals. We can safely say, Ranveer and Deepika are an ideal couple. Here’s a look at their fun social media conversation that will surely melt your heart.

Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram