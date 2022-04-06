Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s social media banter will melt your hearts

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The two are not only known for their off-screen chemistry but have garnered appreciation for their on-screen performance. Ranveer and Deepika have worked in several films together including Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and more. Be it dinner dates or individual appearances, every time the couple steps out in the city, they grab all the eyeballs. This power couple certainly knows how to keep their fans hooked on their social media. Apart from giving powerful performances, they ensure to entertain their fans on Instagram by regularly sharing interesting posts and videos. And the fun doubles when they engage in adorable social media banter. Popularly known as 'DeepVeer' the couple usually spice things up in the comment section of each other’s posts. From trolling each other to flirting to showering love, Ranveer and Deepika often shell out major couple goals. We can safely say, Ranveer and Deepika are an ideal couple. Here’s a look at their fun social media conversation that will surely melt your heart.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram
Ranveer Singh once decided to conduct an Ask Me Anything session with fans. While several fans left multiple questions for him, his wifey Deepika barged in and asked him a sweet question, "When are you coming home”? To this, Ranveer replied, “Khana Garam Kar Lo Baby, Main Abhi Buss Ponch Hi Rha Hoon.”
Ranveer Singh had impressed fans as he shared his pictures in a fit avatar. While fans bombarded the actor with compliments, wifey Deepika could not resist dropping a special comment. She wrote, "Flexing hard haan''. Ranveer was quick to notice and wrote, "I will bench-press you".
Deepika shared a picture of herself smiling from ear to ear. Her snap grabbed Ranveer’s attention who commented, “Givin me the feels baby”.
Ranveer had once shared a dashing picture of himself flaunting his bare chest. Deepika was quick to comment and left her fans in splits as she said, "Shouldn’t you have asked me before emptying my bottle of bronzer on your chest!?!?"
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh Instagram
Deepika had once shared a post about her collaboration with a brand and wrote, "I am an actor by profession, but I approach my life like an athlete. It’s just second nature to me!” Responding to his wife's caption, Ranveer said, "I am a hottie by profession, but I approach my life like a cutie. It’s just second nature to me! *fixed it*"