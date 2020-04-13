Share your Lockdown Story
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's 6 PDA moments post marriage that painted the town red with love

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's 6 PDA moments post marriage that painted the town red with love

Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh aka DeepVeer are one of the cutest couples in B-town and there is no denying that. Today, check out when the couple's PDA post marriage made everyone's hearts melt.
1086 reads Mumbai Updated: April 13, 2020 05:22 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Be it on-screen or off-screen, when you talk about chemistry, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly the first couple one thinks of in B-Town! The cupid struck the two on the sets of their first film together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela. The fans could not get enough of their chemistry as they went on to star in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Sanjay Leela Bhansali surely acted to be one cupid in their story! During their promotional days, the couple bonded even more and their long term relationship broke the internet. Deepika and Ranveer got married in November 2018 and it was one of the most talked about weddings of the year! The couple is also extremely stylish and often colour co-ordinate their outfits which leaves everyone amazed. Their first appearance as a married couple went viral on the internet as netizens could not get enough of their endearing chemistry. Post marriage, from making lovey dovey comments on each other's Instagram, posting the most adorable snaps together, to not being able to take their eyes off each other at award shows and other events, DeepVeer make us go 'aww' every time they take over the internet with their PDA. On that note, check out six times they painted the town red with their love and their PDA is sure to make you fall in love with love!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    This year, when Ranveer won the award for the Best Actor for his spectacular performance in Gully Boy, the actor mentioned how he feels Deepika is his lucky charm! He said, “Pichle saal meri shaadi hui thi, pichle saal muje best actor mila. Iss saal bhi mujhe best actor mila, matlab mere ghar main sach me Lakshmi aai hai. I love you, I miss you, I wish you were here. I am coming straight to you. I am catching a plane and coming straight to you.” How cute is that!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Although no one got to witness the couple's grand wedding at Lake Como, Italy, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal made it happen for everyone! Last year, at an awards show, these two were spotted performing their marriage rituals once again and this time in front of the whole celebrity audience. While Kartik becomes to ‘agni’ or sacred fire for the two to take ‘pheres’, Vicky seemed to perform their wedding once again. Isn't it cute?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Ranveer Singh is head over heels in love with his wife and he leaves no chance to display his immense love. At an awards show back in 2018, the actor won the Best Actor for his performance in Padmaavat. His winning speech won hearts and made Deepika tear up as he said, "Film main mujhe Rani nahi mili ( I did not get the Queen in the film), but in real life, I have got my Queen,” The couple is made for each other. Say no more.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    This adorable moment is really way too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    This adorable snap as Hubby Ranveer Singh showers his wifey with hugs and kisses is surely the cutest thing on internet today!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    From the cutest goofy selfies, to Deepika labelling Ranveer as 'Husband', Ranveer posting Deepika's candid moments as she hogs on some nutella, the couple's quarantine diaries are setting major PDA goals!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

