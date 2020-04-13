Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's 6 PDA moments post marriage that painted the town red with love

1 / 7

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's PDA moments post marriage

Be it on-screen or off-screen, when you talk about chemistry, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly the first couple one thinks of in B-Town! The cupid struck the two on the sets of their first film together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela. The fans could not get enough of their chemistry as they went on to star in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Sanjay Leela Bhansali surely acted to be one cupid in their story! During their promotional days, the couple bonded even more and their long term relationship broke the internet. Deepika and Ranveer got married in November 2018 and it was one of the most talked about weddings of the year! The couple is also extremely stylish and often colour co-ordinate their outfits which leaves everyone amazed. Their first appearance as a married couple went viral on the internet as netizens could not get enough of their endearing chemistry. Post marriage, from making lovey dovey comments on each other's Instagram, posting the most adorable snaps together, to not being able to take their eyes off each other at award shows and other events, DeepVeer make us go 'aww' every time they take over the internet with their PDA. On that note, check out six times they painted the town red with their love and their PDA is sure to make you fall in love with love!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani