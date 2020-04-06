/
Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's photos from Love Aaj Kal screening will take you down the memory lane
Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal was a film way ahead of its times and received a great response from the audiences. Read on as we take you down memory lane with these pictures from the movie screening.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Updated: April 6, 2020 04:24 pm
Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan at Love Aaj Kal screening
Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan are superstars in their own rights. The stars enjoy a massive fan following and are highly popular amongst the audience. They starred together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal back in 2009 which received a great response critically as well at the box office. The film went on to become a blockbuster and is much loved by the audiences. Recently, there was a reprised version of the film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan which released in February 2020. However, it did not live up to the expectations of the audiences. Taking you back in time, the film was also first-of-its-kind to show a freely independent woman, her lifestyle, choices, friend circles, and decisions. Meera’s relationship with Jai essayed by Saif Ali Khan was outright cool and straightforward. Speaking of that, let us take you down memory lane with pictures from the film screening.
Jai and Meera
They absolutely nailed their roles as Jai and Meera.
With the captain of the ship
We wonder what is the discussion going on between Deepika and director Imtiaz Ali?
Flashing the heartwarming smile
Deepika's dimpled smile is the cutest thing on internet today.
Love the attire
She has always been a fashionista!
Fan following
She is extremely popular and loved amongst the audience ever since.
Comments
now she is whiter the Saif.
