#MyCoronaStory
Home
/
Photos
/
Deepika Padukone
/
Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's photos from Love Aaj Kal screening will take you down the memory lane

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's photos from Love Aaj Kal screening will take you down the memory lane

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal was a film way ahead of its times and received a great response from the audiences. Read on as we take you down memory lane with these pictures from the movie screening.
3403 reads Mumbai Updated: April 6, 2020 04:24 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan at Love Aaj Kal screening

    Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan at Love Aaj Kal screening

    Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan are superstars in their own rights. The stars enjoy a massive fan following and are highly popular amongst the audience. They starred together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal back in 2009 which received a great response critically as well at the box office. The film went on to become a blockbuster and is much loved by the audiences. Recently, there was a reprised version of the film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan which released in February 2020. However, it did not live up to the expectations of the audiences. Taking you back in time, the film was also first-of-its-kind to show a freely independent woman, her lifestyle, choices, friend circles, and decisions. Meera’s relationship with Jai essayed by Saif Ali Khan was outright cool and straightforward. Speaking of that, let us take you down memory lane with pictures from the film screening.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 2 / 6
    Jai and Meera

    Jai and Meera

    They absolutely nailed their roles as Jai and Meera.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 3 / 6
    With the captain of the ship

    With the captain of the ship

    We wonder what is the discussion going on between Deepika and director Imtiaz Ali?

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 4 / 6
    Flashing the heartwarming smile

    Flashing the heartwarming smile

    Deepika's dimpled smile is the cutest thing on internet today.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 5 / 6
    Love the attire

    Love the attire

    She has always been a fashionista!

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 6 / 6
    Fan following

    Fan following

    She is extremely popular and loved amongst the audience ever since.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

Comments

Anonymous

now she is whiter the Saif.

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari\'s quotes for each other describe their fun mother and daughter relationship
Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari's quotes for each other describe their fun mother and daughter relationship
Alia Bhatt: Gangubai Kathiawadi star shows how to pull off thigh high slit outfits with confidence; See PHOTOS
Alia Bhatt: Gangubai Kathiawadi star shows how to pull off thigh high slit outfits with confidence; See PHOTOS
From Katy Perry to Brie & Nikki Bella, here are 9 celebrities who are expecting a baby in 2020
From Katy Perry to Brie & Nikki Bella, here are 9 celebrities who are expecting a baby in 2020
Shaza Morani: From being an AD to dating Shraddha Kapoor\'s cousin, things you need to know about the celeb
Shaza Morani: From being an AD to dating Shraddha Kapoor's cousin, things you need to know about the celeb
When Selena Gomez wore a bindi while performing at MTV Movie Awards and took the internet by storm
When Selena Gomez wore a bindi while performing at MTV Movie Awards and took the internet by storm
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Givenchy to Christian Louboutin, Inside the actress\' jaw dropping collection of bags
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Givenchy to Christian Louboutin, Inside the actress' jaw dropping collection of bags

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement