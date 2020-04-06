Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's photos from Love Aaj Kal screening will take you down the memory lane

1 / 6

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan at Love Aaj Kal screening

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan are superstars in their own rights. The stars enjoy a massive fan following and are highly popular amongst the audience. They starred together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal back in 2009 which received a great response critically as well at the box office. The film went on to become a blockbuster and is much loved by the audiences. Recently, there was a reprised version of the film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan which released in February 2020. However, it did not live up to the expectations of the audiences. Taking you back in time, the film was also first-of-its-kind to show a freely independent woman, her lifestyle, choices, friend circles, and decisions. Meera’s relationship with Jai essayed by Saif Ali Khan was outright cool and straightforward. Speaking of that, let us take you down memory lane with pictures from the film screening.

Photo Credit : APH Images