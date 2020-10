1 / 9

Celebs in shimmer looks for red carpet

Style and glamour are best friends of Bollywood stars. Actors and actresses take a lot of time to look beautiful on- and off-screen. In the middle of their back-to-back ventures other than films, they have to take an extra effort to look good all the time and what's better than stunning outfits to add that glamour. The year initially saw a lot of trends followed by our stars from statement sleeves to neon colors. With some of our stars like Deepika, Aishwarya, Kangana talking their style international and making India proud with their bold choices in their outfits which left the entire nation surprised. Many may assume that Padukone made her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2017, but the fact is that the actor was first spotted at the event in 2010, dressed in an ivory and gold Rohit Bal sari. Deepika Padukone walked the Cannes 2017 as the ambassador of a cosmetic brand, chose a gorgeous, Marchesa gown. Her red carpet look was a marsala hued tulle gown by Marchesa from their Fall 2017 collection. The one-shoulder gown with an embellished bodice looked stunning on her. The sheer fabric gave us an opportunity to appreciate her toned frame and added the "wow" factor to the otherwise whimsical gown. Over time a lot of actresses have opted for sequin outfits for their glamorous looks at the red carpet and have left fans impressed with their choices. Today take a look at a few of the most stunning outfits donned by stars on the red carpet.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani