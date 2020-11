1 / 10

Bollywood movies based on road trips

With the pandemic and the uncalled situation,2020 is almost over. With several shoots delayed and releases put on hold, we did miss our celebrities tremendously. However with the recent auspicious celebration of Diwali. We did have several celebrities blessing our feeds with endless photos and videos of their small indoor celebrations. While many of them flew down to various exotic locations for a much-needed break after the first unlocking, some went straight back to work to resume their shoots. As we head towards the end of this year, we do surely miss out on those trips with our closest friends. In fact, talking about Bollywood, several movies have in fact given endless tributes to friendship and close bonds in a lot of ways. Out of which movies based on road trips never fail to touch our hearts. A film that remains special to all millennials and otherwise is Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin as female leads and was directed by Zoya Akhtar. But it’s just not ZNMD which made an impeccable impression on us with its road trip. Today take a look at these other movies based on road trips which will surely bring a smile to your face.

Photo Credit : Youtube