Deepika Padukone: From Christian Louboutin to Chanel, take a look at the actress’ envious shoe collection

Check out the gorgeous shoe collection of the queen of epitome and grace, Deepika Padukone. The list will leave you surprised.
1882 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Deepika Padukone's shoe collection is like a dream for any girl

    Deepika Padukone's shoe collection is like a dream for any girl

    Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in the country. She started off her career with Farah Khanna Om Shanti Om starring opposite nine other than Shah Rukh in 2007 post that there was no turning back from the model turned actress. The diva is spending quarantine with dearest husband actor Ranveer Singh who is known to be quite an entertainer himself and the two have shared numerous photos of themselves in this lockdown period. The couple has also generously contributed to associations helping the country cope with the epidemic and have participated in activities like 9 baje 9 minute this month to pay tribute to the millions of people who are helping the country cope with this epidemic. Actress Deepika Padukone recently donned the chef’s hat and made some mouth watering dishes for her husband, which he very proudly flaunted on the social media. Deepika is known as the queen of epitome and grace when it comes to style and we strongly agree with it. Her last year Cannes appearances made headlines all over the world. Today we have some information about her luxurious shoe collection which is like a dream for every girl. Have a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Balenciaga chunky shoes

    Balenciaga chunky shoes

    Balenciaga chunky shoes come with a price tag of 50000 INR.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Chloe Lauren flats

    Chloe Lauren flats

    Chloe Lauren flats can be yours but with an amount for INR 46k.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    High Black boots by Tom Ford

    High Black boots by Tom Ford

    These boots will costs you almost a lakh.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Say hello to Givenchy

    Say hello to Givenchy

    These boots of the diva are worth 1,75,000 INR.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 9
    The magic of Prada

    The magic of Prada

    Her mahogany boots which are dreamy af are worth 75000 INR.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    Why Deepika gave posted a special picture for these gorgeous babies

    Why Deepika gave posted a special picture for these gorgeous babies

    These black heels that DP wore at the trailer launch of Chhapaak from Giuseppe Zanotti with a floral pattern are worth 1 lakh.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    These pretty silver babies

    These pretty silver babies

    These pretty silver babies will costs upto INR 60k

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    We are not kidding but she actually has a pair of shoes named after her

    We are not kidding but she actually has a pair of shoes named after her

    Yes, her close friend designer Christian Louboutin named a pair of pumps after her "Deepik" and they are worth 995$.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

