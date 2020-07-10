/
Deepika Padukone enjoying a Rajasthani Thali in the THROWBACK photos show her foodie side
Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful stars of Bollywood. We recently came across a few pictures of the actress wherein she can be seen enjoying a Rajasthani Thali. The actress' smile is too cute to miss in the pictures.
Deepika Padukone's throwback photos are too good to miss
Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful stars of Bollywood. The stunning actress has won millions of hearts with her brilliant acting, ravishing personality, and pretty smile. Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om. She shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the same. The duo won hearts with their chemistry in the movie. Post Om Shanti Om, there was no looking back for the actress. Deepika then appeared in many films. Today, she is known to be an actress who has worked with many biggies in the industry. Some of her films include Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Piku, Finding Fanny, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and more. The gorgeous actress last delivered a remarkable and memorable performance in Meghna Gulzar's directorial film, Chappaak. She played the role of an acid attack victim-survivor. Fans loved Padukone's performance in the movie. Up next, Deepika will be seen in '83. She has also signed a film opposite Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Other than that, Deepika will also star in a remake of the American film The Intern. During the lockdown, Deepika has been keeping her fans updated about her quarantine life. From sharing throwback photos to lovey-dovey posts with Ranveer Singh, Padukone's social media has been a treat. Talking about throwback, we recently came across a few pictures of the actress wherein she can be seen enjoying a Rajasthani Thali. The actress' smile is too cute to miss in the pictures. Check out!
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Her smile!
The actress' smile will steal your heart for sure.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Enjoying her food
This pic of the star enjoying her Rajasthani Thali will definitely make you crave for it.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Padmaavat success
Deepika celebrated the success of her film Padmaavaat which also starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Oh-so-pretty
The actress looks gorgeous in this snap.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Foodie
The actress is a big-time foodie.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Stunner
She looked ravishing in a green sharara set which had intricate gold embroidery on it.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Fashion
Deepika is one stylish star of Bollywood. She knows how to slay! The actress has also been trolled many times for her bold fashion choices but nothing has ever stopped her from wearing what she likes.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Beauty personified
This pic of the actress looking at the camera will leave you mesmerised.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Dimpled beauty
She looks beautiful in this click.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
We love her
This is one of the best clicks of the actress. Also, we can't take our eyes off her!
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Cuteness personified
What do you have to say about this pic?
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Successful star
The actress who began her journey as a model is now one of the successful actresses of Bollywood.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
On success
In an interview with India Today, Padukone was asked what worked for her as an outsider who achieved success. She said, 'It was a combination of being at the right place at the right time, talent, hard work, dedication and sacrifices.'
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
An inspiration
Her journey is inspiring. The actress is not only famous in Bollywood but is also popular in the West.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani