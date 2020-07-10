Deepika Padukone enjoying a Rajasthani Thali in the THROWBACK photos show her foodie side

1 / 15

Deepika Padukone's throwback photos are too good to miss

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful stars of Bollywood. The stunning actress has won millions of hearts with her brilliant acting, ravishing personality, and pretty smile. Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om. She shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the same. The duo won hearts with their chemistry in the movie. Post Om Shanti Om, there was no looking back for the actress. Deepika then appeared in many films. Today, she is known to be an actress who has worked with many biggies in the industry. Some of her films include Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Piku, Finding Fanny, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and more. The gorgeous actress last delivered a remarkable and memorable performance in Meghna Gulzar's directorial film, Chappaak. She played the role of an acid attack victim-survivor. Fans loved Padukone's performance in the movie. Up next, Deepika will be seen in '83. She has also signed a film opposite Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Other than that, Deepika will also star in a remake of the American film The Intern. During the lockdown, Deepika has been keeping her fans updated about her quarantine life. From sharing throwback photos to lovey-dovey posts with Ranveer Singh, Padukone's social media has been a treat. Talking about throwback, we recently came across a few pictures of the actress wherein she can be seen enjoying a Rajasthani Thali. The actress' smile is too cute to miss in the pictures. Check out!

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani