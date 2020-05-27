Advertisement
Deepika Padukone gave us a glimpse of her fun side as a kid with these throwback photos; Check them out

Deepika Padukone gave us a glimpse of her fun side as a kid with these throwback photos; Check them out

Deepika Padukone shared these amazing childhood photos of herself on her social media giving us a hint about her fun side as a kid.
4706 reads Mumbai
  1 / 10
    Check out these throwback photos of Deepika Padukone

    Check out these throwback photos of Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone stepped into showbiz with her modeling career. And it was in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om that Deepika landed her first job as a leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan after two years of her stint in modeling. With no Bollywood godfather, Deepika Padukone has made it big in the showbiz industry. With her father Prakash Padukone being a celebrity badminton player, Deepika's acting profession was not always the first career option. But she feels it took her five years to understand the medium in the end. And with Homi Adajania 's 2012 movie Cocktail, her career took a different high. Followed by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013. The film was a success, with Ranbir Kapoor starring opposite her. Their chemistry worked like magic. The actor then starred in two films, Chennai Express with Shah Rukh Khan followed by her role in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela which started her journey in films directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 2015 was a good year for the actress as she starred in three successful movies: Piku, Tamasha and Mastani Bajirao. In 2018 Deepika's Padmaavat set yet another benchmark in the actor's life. Before lockdown, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh wrapped up the shooting of '83. She is also made her mark in the film Chhapaak as a film producer. In the film she played the role of Laxmi Agarwal who is a victim of an acid assault. The actress' social media gives an insight into her personal life every now and then. Her photos with Ranveer are always a hit followed by her amazing childhood pictures. Today we have some amazing photos shared by the actress from her childhood. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 10
    The cool girl

    The cool girl

    Deepika with her cousin brother sporting a cool haircut like her brother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 10
    All smiles for the camera

    All smiles for the camera

    Deepik is all smiles in this throwback photo of herself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 10
    How cute is she!

    How cute is she!

    Donning her winter style and beautiful smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 10
    Slaying the dance moves

    Slaying the dance moves

    Deepika Padukone in her on-stage performance spirit!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 10
    Cute as a button

    Cute as a button

    We cannot get over her cuteness in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 10
    Do you remember this hairstyle?

    Do you remember this hairstyle?

    In her vibrant self in this throwback picture and looking adorable as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 10
    Amidst all that fun banter

    Amidst all that fun banter

    Deepika all busy with her cousins in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 10
    With papa dearest

    With papa dearest

    All in for fun conversations with Papa dearest.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 10
    An adorable family portrait

    An adorable family portrait

    This sweet family picture of the Padukones is just pure love!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

