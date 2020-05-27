Deepika Padukone gave us a glimpse of her fun side as a kid with these throwback photos; Check them out

1 / 10

Check out these throwback photos of Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone stepped into showbiz with her modeling career. And it was in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om that Deepika landed her first job as a leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan after two years of her stint in modeling. With no Bollywood godfather, Deepika Padukone has made it big in the showbiz industry. With her father Prakash Padukone being a celebrity badminton player, Deepika's acting profession was not always the first career option. But she feels it took her five years to understand the medium in the end. And with Homi Adajania 's 2012 movie Cocktail, her career took a different high. Followed by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013. The film was a success, with Ranbir Kapoor starring opposite her. Their chemistry worked like magic. The actor then starred in two films, Chennai Express with Shah Rukh Khan followed by her role in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela which started her journey in films directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 2015 was a good year for the actress as she starred in three successful movies: Piku, Tamasha and Mastani Bajirao. In 2018 Deepika's Padmaavat set yet another benchmark in the actor's life. Before lockdown, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh wrapped up the shooting of '83. She is also made her mark in the film Chhapaak as a film producer. In the film she played the role of Laxmi Agarwal who is a victim of an acid assault. The actress' social media gives an insight into her personal life every now and then. Her photos with Ranveer are always a hit followed by her amazing childhood pictures. Today we have some amazing photos shared by the actress from her childhood. Check them out.

