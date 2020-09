1 / 8

Deepika Padukone's designer bag collection

Deepika Padukone has been dropping hints ever since she got back to work about her upcoming movie starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday too. The project is being helmed by Shakun Batra and the entire team is currently in Goa resuming the shoot. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021. Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak opposite Vikrant Massey. Up ahead, the actress has films lined including '83 with Ranveer Singh which she is also co-producing and Mahabharat from Draupadi's point of view. The actress who has undoubtedly won hearts across the country with her characters on screen is a film producer and entrepreneur as well. The beautiful actor from Bengaluru owns her own clothing line and her own production house. Deepika has in the past also penned down columns for women's health and fitness. Deepika Padukone stepped into showbiz after her successful modeling career. With Om Shanti Om, Deepika made her debut as a leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actress who has more than 30 films to her credit has amazing on-screen chemistry with every actor she has acted opposite. Another thing fans love about the actress is her sense of style whether its a red carpet event or her airport looks. Deepika never fails to impress her fans with her experimental looks. Last year at Cannes film festival the actress made India proud with her impeccable style at the Global event. Talking about her style, the actress surely knows the perfect way of accessorizing her looks with the help of some expensive arm candies. Today have a look at some of her most stylish designer bags.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani